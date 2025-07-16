Sony Pictures Classics and Fathom Entertainment to Premiere Broadway Hit MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG in Theaters Worldwide on December 5th

Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

Sony Pictures Classics announced today that they will premiere Merrily We Roll Along, the live filmed version by director Maria Friedman of the smash four-time Tony Award-winning musical performance, in collaboration with Fathom Entertainment to theatrical partners worldwide, beginning December 5, 2025. In addition to the United States, Merrily We Roll Along is anticipated to be available theatrically in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and additional countries and territories across the globe.

The musical stars Tony Award winners Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez, alongside Krystal Joy Brown, Katie Rose Clark and Reg Rogers. Spanning three decades, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. Originally produced on Broadway in 1981, then becoming an inventive cult-classic ahead of its time, the musical features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs.

The 2023-2024 Broadway production, directed by Friedman, redefined the show for a new era, bringing Stephen Sondheim’s intricate score and George Furth’s book to life. Merrily We Roll Along shattered the Hudson Theatre’s house record on Broadway, solidifying its place as a landmark event in Broadway history. The critically acclaimed production won the 2024 Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical and Best Orchestrations. Additionally, in London, Merrily We Roll Along garnered the most five-star reviews in West-End history, with Friedman’s production also winning the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival.