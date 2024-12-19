Sony Pictures Classics’ BECOMING LED ZEPPELIN to be Released Nationwide on February 14th

Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

Sony Pictures Classics announced today that Becoming Led Zeppelin will be released nationwide on 1,000 screens on February 14th, 2025. This follows a previously announced IMAX exclusive release on February 7th, 2025, and one night only early access screenings in eighteen markets on February 5th, 2025.

Becoming Led Zeppelin explores the origins of this iconic group and their meteoric rise in just one year against all the odds. Powered by awe-inspiring, psychedelic, never-before-seen footage, performances and music, Bernard MacMahon’s experiential cinematic odyssey explores Led Zeppelin’s creative, musical, and personal origin story. The film is told in Led Zeppelin’s own words and is the first officially sanctioned film on the group.

The hybrid docu-concert film also unveils a huge amount of rare and unseen Led Zeppelin performance footage. The result is a musical experience that will transport audiences into the concert halls of Led Zeppelin’s earliest tours, accompanied by intimate, exclusive commentary from the famously private band. Becoming Led Zeppelin is a movie that almost didn’t come to fruition – the filmmakers were up against epic challenges, including the fact that hardly any footage from the band’s early period existed. MacMahon and McGourty embarked on a global detective search for material to illustrate the band’s story.

Becoming Led Zeppelin is directed by Bernard MacMahon and written by MacMahon and Allison McGourty. It is produced by McGourty and Paradise Pictures in association with Big Beach, alongside executive producers Michael B. Clark, Alex Turtletaub, Cynthia Heusing, David Kistenbroker, Duke Erikson, Simon Moran, and Ged Doherty. Visit www.becomingledzeppelinfilm.com to learn more.