Sony Pictures Classics to Release Acclaimed Drama THE OUTRUN in North America

Sony Pictures Classics has announced that it will release the highly anticipated drama The Outrun theatrically in North America in partnership with Stage 6 Films. The film will open in theaters nationwide on October 4, 2024. Directed by Nora Fingscheidt, it features an all-star cast, including four-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan, Paapa Essiedu, Stephen Dillane, and Saskia Reeves.

The announcement follows the film’s mounting acclaim, with solid reviews at Sundance and Berlin, and Saoirse Ronan recently won the top acting prize at the Biarritz Nouvelles Vagues Festival. Ronan’s transformative performance has been widely praised, with critics hailing it as a career-best.

Presented by Stage 6 Films, The Outrun is a BBC Film, Screen Scotland, and MBK Productions presentation and a Brock Media and Arcade Pictures production, in co-production with Weydemann Bros and Studiocanal. The film is produced by Sarah Brocklehurst, Dominic Norris, Jack Lowden, and Ronan, and is based on the bestselling memoir by Amy Liptrot.

The drama tells a story of addiction and recovery, following 29-year-old Rona (Saoirse Ronan), who returns home to the Orkney Islands after a decade away in London. Sober but lonely, she tries to suppress her memories of the events that set her on this journey of recovery. The mystical land enters her inner world, and she finds hope and strength in herself among the heavy gales and the bracingly cold sea.

The project reunites Sony Pictures Classics with Ronan, who previously starred in the 2018 film adaptation of The Seagull. Filmmakers Fingscheidt, Brocklehurst, Norris, Lowden, and Ronan expressed their delight at finding a home at Sony Pictures Classics for the North American release of The Outrun, stating that “it is a privilege to bring this accomplished and moving drama to audiences everywhere this Fall.”