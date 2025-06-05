Sony’s 28 YEARS LATER Becomes Fandango’s Best First-Day Horror Ticket Pre-Seller of 2025

Photo By Miya Mizuno, Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Fandango announced that Sony Pictures’ 28 Years Later, the highly anticipated follow-up to Academy Award-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award-nominated writer Alex Garland’s now iconic 2002 film 28 Days Later, is Fandango’s best first-day horror ticket pre-seller of 2025. The film has outperformed all other 2025 horror titles in advance first-day ticket sales at the same point in the sales cycle, including Sinners, Final Destination: Bloodlines, and The Monkey. Through Fandango’s Fanstore, Zombie superfans can own a piece of the outbreak with a 28 Years Later Collector’s Bundle, which includes a ticket to the film. Sony Pictures’ 28 Years Later arrives in theaters on June 20th.

“We are thrilled to see moviegoers racing to get their tickets for 28 Years Later, on its first day of ticket sales,” said Jerramy Hainline, the executive vice president of Fandango. “This franchise has captivated horror fans for over 20 years, and with its return, we are sure audiences are in for a thrilling treat.”