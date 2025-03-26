Sound Vision Technical Highlights Arts Alliance Media in New Case Study

The team at SVT, courtesy of Arts Alliance Media

Arts Alliance Media (AAM) has been commended in a newly released case study featuring Chase Taylor of Sound Vision Technical (SVT). As an official integrator partner of AAM, SVT has delivered Screenwriter deployments and maintenance for exhibitors like Alamo Drafthouse and Golden Ticket Cinemas. In the case study, Chase emphasizes the key advantage of working with AAM: its people.

“I think the people behind Screenwriter would probably be the biggest quality. They’re here to listen, and they’re here to help,” Taylor states. He also highlights AAM’s dedication to providing round-the-clock support, adding, “The availability of support over the weekend is a big deal and Arts Alliance Media has always stepped up.”

Screenwriter is responsible for managing content scheduling, monitoring screens, and controlling playback for over 45,000 screens worldwide, automating workflows so that theater staff can focus on delivering exceptional audience experiences. While complementing the quality of support, Taylor praises Screenwriter, AAM’s flagship TMS, for its functionality and reliability, “The biggest thing about Screenwriter is that it does what it needs to do. TMS’ should make that booth run without any intervention. It shouldn’t be anything that you have to nurse. Another big thing about Screenwriter is the price per screen. It pays for itself quite quickly by loosening up your staff to do other things.”

Taylor also endorses Producer, AAM’s cloud-based enterprise TMS, which extends Screenwriter’s capabilities to an entire circuit. “Producer is just an amazing product. Imagine that your content suddenly becomes a task that somebody for your whole circuit spends maybe a couple of hours a week on. Imagine being able to take that task away from your venue-level staff. You’re doing the work of Screenwriter but at a circuit level.”