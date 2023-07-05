South China’s Grand Theater Cinema Adds HeyLED Technology

Courtesy of HeyLED

South China’s Grand Theater Cinema returns to Guangzhou after a 16-year hiatus, adding HeyLED technology. Since its establishment in 1934, the Grand Theater Cinema has held a cherished place in the hearts of Guangzhou residents. Now, after years of anticipation, it reopens in the Huangpu Joy Mall, marking a new chapter and enhanced by HeyLED technology. Led by the Guangzhou Cultural Group, the Grand Theater Cinema has undergone a transformation, investing 20 million yuan to create a cultural complex that celebrates the city’s rich heritage, while also embracing the future. Infused with Cantonese culture and modern design techniques, the cinema showcases Guangzhou’s urban development history and the essence of the Xiguan district.

An exciting highlight of the Grand Theater Cinema’s revival is the addition of a HeyLED cinema screen, the first of its kind in South China. This HeyLED screen boasts an ultra-wide brightness range, high contrast, and High Dynamic Range (HDR) capabilities, immersing audiences in a 3D and naked-eye 3D visual experience. Embracing these technical advancements, the Grand Theater Cinema is not only a cinematic haven but also aims to be a versatile cultural hub. With the HeyLED screen at its core, it allows for the hosting of various events, expanding the cinema’s offerings beyond traditional movie screenings. From stand-up comedy shows and theatrical performances to E-sports events and live conference broadcasts, the cinema is adopting a “Cinema + N” model. The reopening of the Grand Theater Cinema signifies more than the revival of Guangzhou’s cultural heritage—it represents a fusion of history and modernity.