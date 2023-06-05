SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Earns #2 Animated IMAX Global Opening Ever w/ $20M

IMAX Corporation took in a $20M debut for Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at the global box office this weekend.

That’s the second-biggest global animated opening of all time in IMAX, behind only April’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie with $21.6M.

Across earned $13.5M on IMAX domestically, or 11.2% of the market.

The film also scored $6.5M oversees, including $2.7M in China — 16.5% of the film’s Chinese box office, on only 1% of screens.

“With Spider-Verse, the film’s incredible creative team and Sony have created one of the most visually dazzling franchises in cinema, and we are excited to see audiences overwhelmingly choose IMAX to experience it,” IMAX’s CEO Rich Gelfond said in a press release.

“Both from Hollywood and thriving international film industries like Japan, animation has emerged as a powerful engine of growth for our global box office and we are focused on capitalizing on this opportunity as filmmakers continue to raise the bar for the genre,” Gelfond continued. “The incredible market share we’ve seen lately with animated films — in some cases double what we’ve historically averaged with animated releases — speaks to the expanding demand for IMAX with new audiences.”

Upcoming IMAX releases include Transformers: Rise of the Beasts on June 9, The Flash on June 16, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on June 30, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1 on July 12, and Oppenheimer on July 21.