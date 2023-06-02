SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Earns $17.3M in Thursday Night Previews

Sony Pictures’ animated superhero sequel began with $17.3M in Thursday previews. That’s the #3 preview gross ever for an animated film, behind only 2019’s The Lion King with $23.0M and 2018’s Incredibles 2 with $18.5M.

What could that portend for Across the Spider-Verse‘s opening weekend figure?

Lion went on to earn a $191.7M opening weekend. Should Across match its 8.33x ratio of opening weekend to preview gross, it would earn $144.2M this weekend.

Incredibles 2 went on to earn a $182.6M opening weekend. Should Across match its 9.87x ratio of opening weekend to preview gross, it would earn $171.3M this weekend.

Animated films tend to have higher such “multiples,” though. What about the most recent live-action Spider-Man release?

2021’s Spider-No Way Home earned the #3 preview gross of all time with $50.0M, and went on to earn the #2 opening weekend ever with $260.1M. With its somewhat lower 5.20x multiple, Across would match it with a $90.0M opening.

