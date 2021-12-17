Spider-Man: No Way Home Swings to $50M Domestic Previews, Third Highest of All-Time Behind Only Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Photo Credits: Sony & Columbia Pictures & Marvel Studios ("Spider-Man: No Way Home")

Friday Report: Sony reports this morning that Spider-Man: No Way Home webbed $50 million from Thursday’s domestic previews beginning at 3pm in 3,767 theaters, marking the third highest preview gross in history — pandemic or otherwise.

Notably, No Way Home‘s $50 million Thursday landed squarely within our forecast range, which you can read more about in this detailed analysis outlining what to expect from the rest of the weekend.

Not only did last night’s figure more than triple Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s previous $15.4 million in July 2017, it exceeded Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($45 million, December 2017), Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ($40 million, December 2019), and Avengers: Infinity War ($39 million, April 2018).

No Way Home‘s historic start trails only the all-time record of Avengers: Endgame ($60 million, April 2019) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ still-standing December benchmark ($57 million, December 2015).

While all of those films had later start times than Spidey’s 3pm, there’s no way to slice this as anything other than a massive success for the film industry amid ongoing pandemic challenges and concerns.

Projections are still fluid this early in the weekend, but sales for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are quite robust. We continue to expect an opening day near or over $100 million with a strong chance at exceeding $200 million for the weekend, as per final forecasts in the previous report.

While Sony hasn’t yet updated full global numbers, IMAX does add that the format accounted for 10.3 percent of domestic grosses on Thursday, or $5.14 million. That’s the company’s third best Thursday night result in history.

Globally, IMAX has tallied $10.1 million from No Way Home through Thursday.