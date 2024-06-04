Spotlight Cinema Networks and Flix Brewhouse Ink Contract Extension

Image Courtesy of Flix Brewhouse

Spotlight Cinema Networks, the only cinema advertising company dedicated to serving U.S. art houses, dine-in, and luxury cinema exhibitors, and Flix Brewhouse, the only first-run movie theatre in the world to incorporate a fully functioning microbrewery, announced today an extension of their long-term partnership to exclusively remain Flix Brewhouse’s cinema advertising partner.

Flix Brewhouse delivers craft beer and great food via stadium seating “dining rooms” across eleven theatres and ninety-five screens in key locations including Dallas, TX, San Antonio, TX, Austin, TX, and Alburquerque, NM.

“We’re thrilled to continue our long-term partnership with Flix Brewhouse, one of the most unique exhibitors in the film business,” said Spotlight’s Bernadette McCabe, EVP, event cinema & exhibitor relations. “Flix Brewhouse has been, and continues to be, a key exhibitor within the dine-in and luxury cinema segment of Spotlight’s Exhibitor Partner network offering urbane moviegoers’ distinctive environments that emphasize experiential out-of-home entertainment.”

“We could not be happier to extend our long-term relationship with Spotlight,” said Flix Brewhouse’s Chief Revenue Officer Chris Randelman. “As a leader in the cinema advertising space, we can think of no better partner to help Flix deliver the best possible theatrical experience to our customers. We look forward to our partnership for many years to come.”