Strong/MDI Screen Systems Announces Appointment of Jean-François Gagnon as Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing

Courtesy of Strong/MDI

Strong/MDI Screen Systems announced the appointment of Jean-François Gagnon as its new senior vice president of sales and marketing, effective August 25th.

Jean-François brings to Strong/MDI over two decades of dynamic leadership in commercial strategy, sales development, and marketing execution across highly competitive environments. Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated the ability to build and lead high-performing sales teams, forge strategic partnerships, and drive sustained revenue growth. Strong/MDI says his forward-thinking approach to market expansion and deep understanding of both cinema and immersive sectors make him a perfect fit for the next phase of Strong/MDI’s evolution.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jean-François to the Strong/MDI family,” stated François Barrette, president of Strong/MDI. “His track record of accelerating growth through strategic commercial leadership will be invaluable as we expand both our cinema and non-cinema/immersive business lines. His appointment significantly strengthens our ability to deliver cutting-edge screen technologies to our global partners.”

Jean-François Gagnon added, “I am truly excited to be joining Strong/MDI at such a pivotal moment. The company’s reputation for innovation and quality in the projection screen industry is unmatched. I see tremendous opportunity ahead in further elevating our reach and impact across cinema and immersive applications, and I am eager to contribute to Strong/MDI’s continued success.”