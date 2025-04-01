Strong/MDI Screen Systems Renews Exclusive Agreement with AMC Theatres for Laser Deployment

Strong/MDI Screen Systems has renewed its exclusive agreement with AMC Theatres to continue supporting the theater chain’s ambitious laser deployment initiative. This partnership ensures that AMC Theatres’ locations across the United States will feature Strong/MDI’s screens, designed to optimize the performance of laser projection systems.

The exclusive collaboration highlights Strong/MDI’s dedication to advancing cinema technology and underscores AMC Theatres’ commitment to offering moviegoers an unparalleled visual experience.

“Strong/MDI is proud to continue our longstanding relationship with AMC Theatres by supporting their laser deployment initiative,” said François Barrette, the president of Strong/MDI Screen Systems. “This exclusive agreement reaffirms our position as a trusted partner in delivering high-performance solutions tailored to the evolving demands of cinema technology.”