Strong/MDI Screens Signs Preferred Screen Supply Agreement with Kinepolis Group

STRONG/MDI Screen Systems, Inc., a subsidiary of Strong Global Entertainment and manufacturer of cinema screens, announced Monday that it signed a three-year agreement as the preferred worldwide cinema screen supplier for Kinepolis Group.

Based in Belgium, Kinepolis is a leading cinema exhibitor with operations in nine countries across Europe and North America.

“Kinepolis takes great pride in providing a top-quality cinema experience to their patrons, and we are pleased to have been selected to meet their projection screen needs,” Strong Entertainment’s President Ray Boegner said in a press release. “As an industry leader, we’re pleased to support Kinepolis as they bring consumers the greatest theatrical viewing experience.”

“High-quality viewing experience is a top priority for Kinepolis, and we are honored to have been chosen to handle their projection screen requirements,” said François Barrette, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Strong/MDI. “We are excited to offer Kinepolis our newest HGA laser screen technology to improve and revolutionize the in-theater experience.”

“When a patron comes to one of our theatres, they want to be mesmerized by the moviegoing experience and our ability to deliver this depends greatly on the image quality,” said Nicolas Hamon, P&S Competence Center Manager for Kinepolis. “We have selected Strong/MDI because of their high caliber, consistent products and their dedication to providing unmatched service. “