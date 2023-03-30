Strong Technical Services Facilitates Technology Renovation of Historic Prytania Theatre in New Orleans

FG Group Holdings Inc. announced that Strong Technical Services has helped bring updated cinema projection and sound technology to the Prytania Theatre, a historic landmark in New Orleans, with the installation of 4K laser digital projection and Dolby Atmos immersive audio powered by Meyer Sound cinema series loudspeakers.

Travis Henning, the director of sales for Strong Technical Services, commented, “The Prytania Theatre is deeply rooted in both the city of New Orleans and vintage cinema, having operated as a neighborhood movie house since it first opened its doors in 1914. We are pleased to assist the Prytania in these technology upgrades to provide moviegoers with the very best cinematic experience powered by Meyer Sound, while also maintaining the important history and personality that so many people have appreciated over the theater’s 100-plus years of continuous operation.”

“Our customers trust Strong Technical Services to complete these technical projects and recommend the applicable hardware,” added Blake Titman, Strong Technical Services senior vice president and general manager. “Our team has the knowledge, experience, and reach to deliver immersive audio-visual solutions.”