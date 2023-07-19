Strong Technical Services Signs Technical Support Partnership with MJR Digital Cinemas

Courtesy of MJR and STS

Strong Global Entertainment has announced that its subsidiary Strong Technical Services (STS) has entered into a technical support partnership with Michigan-based chain MJR Theatres. STS will support MJR Theatres’ 10 locations with managed services capabilities.

Travis Henning, the sales director of Strong Technical Services, commented, “Strong Technical Services is thrilled to be selected as MJR Theatres’ exclusive partner for technical support. Our field technicians align perfectly with MJR Theatres, and we are proud to deliver top notch field service and remote NOC support.”

“Our team is pleased to have this opportunity to support MJR Theatres’ projection equipment service needs,” said Blake Titman, the senior vice president and general manager of Strong Technical Services. “We believe that our service, installation and engineering solutions are unmatched, and we thank Joel and team for trusting us with providing technical support across all MJR locations.”

Joel Kincaid, the vice president of operations of MJR Theatres, commented, “We are excited to partner with Strong Technical Services and we’re looking forward to leveraging their expertise in maintaining our existing projection and sound infrastructure while simultaneously exploring the next wave of presentation technology.”