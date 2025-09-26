Studio Ghibli Fest 2025 Continues with SPIRITED AWAY, October 18 – 22

Courtesy Fathom Entertainment

Tickets are on sale now for Fathom Entertainment’s 2025 re-release of Spirited Away, part of Fathom and GKIDS’ popular and long-running Studio Ghibli Fest. Winner of the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, Hayao Miyazaki‘s wondrous fantasy adventure is a dazzling masterpiece from one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the history of animation. The film returns to theaters this October for five nationwide screenings.

Audiences can look forward to Studio Ghibli Fest 2025’s eight-title lineup of films, including The Boy and the Heron, re-entering theatres for the first time since its release. Spirited Away will be shown in both original Japanese and English dubbed versions.

In addition to the full feature, screenings will include a post-film clip from bonus featurette, “Nippon Television Special” with director Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli staff exploring the storyboarding process for Spirited Away. Tickets for Spirited Away can be purchased online by visiting GhibliFest.com, or at participating theater box offices.

Spirited Away Show Dates

Check with your local theatres or online ticketing site for specific showtimes.

Saturday, October 18 (English Language Dub)

Sunday, October 19 (English Language Dub)

Monday, October 20 (Japanese Language with Subtitles)

Tuesday, October 21 (Japanese Language with Subtitles)

Wednesday, October 22 (English Language Dub)