Studio Ghibli Fest Returns to Theaters From GKIDS and Fathom Entertainment

Courtesy Fathom Entertainment

Specialty distributors GKIDS and Fathom Entertainment have announced the 2025 dates for their long-running and popular Studio Ghibli Fest Series, bringing eight films from Studio Ghibli back to cinemas.

The 2025 series kicks off next month with five screenings (one per day) of My Neighbor Totoro, three of them with dubbed English-language audio and two with the original Japanese dialogue plus subtitles. In addition to the full feature, screenings of My Neighbor Totoro will include a post-film clip from bonus featurette, “Creating the Characters” with Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki.

Films screening later in the series include The Boy and the Heron, re-entering theaters for the first time since its 2023 release; The Secret World of Arrietty, celebrating its 15th anniversary this year; Grave of the Fireflies; Ponyo; Howl’s Moving Castle; and Spirited Away.

My Neighbor Totoro Show Dates

Check with your local theatres or online ticketing site for specific showtimes

Saturday, July 19 (English Language Dub)

Sunday, July 20 (English Language Dub)

Monday, July 21 (Japanese Language with Subtitles)

Tuesday, July 22 (Japanese Language with Subtitles)

Wednesday, July 23 (English Language Dub)