Summer Movie Camp Returns to AMC Theatres with $3 Popular Family Titles

Courtesy of AMC Theatres

AMC Theatres has announced that its AMC Summer Movie Camp program is returning to theaters for summer 2024. Guests can enjoy all featured family-friendly Illumination titles for just $3 plus tax. A new title will be featured each week and offered on Mondays and Wednesdays with the first title starting on Monday, June 24th.

AMC Summer Movie Camp is sponsored by Despicable Me 4 and is available at more than 250 AMC locations throughout the United States. Eight crowd pleasing animated movies will rotate through the program this summer, including recent releases like Migration and classics like Despicable Me 2. Tickets are on sale now and a full list of titles and their release dates are available here:

Week 1: June 24, June 26 – Minions: The Rise of Gru

Week 2: July 1, July 3 – Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Week 3: July 8, July 10 – Sing

Week 4: July 15, July 17 – Sing 2

Week 5: July 22, July 24 – The Secret Life of Pets

Week 6: July 29, July 31 – Migration

Week 7: August 5, August 7 – Despicable Me 2

Week 8: August 12, August 14 – Despicable Me 3

Spanish Dub versions of the titles will also be available at 30 select AMC locations. Those specific showtimes will be on Wednesdays at 2PM each week.