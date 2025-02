Courtesy of Disney

Super Bowl LIX gave movie fans a look at the upcoming summer 2025 slate with big game spots for some of the biggest films coming to theaters this year, including F1, How to Train Your Dragon, Jurassic World Rebirth, Lilo & Stich, M3GAN 2.0, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Smurfs, and Thunderbolts*.





Thunderbolts* | Disney/Marvel

May 2



Lilo & Stich | Disney

May 23



Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning | Paramount

May 23



How to Train Your Dragon | Universal

June 13



F1 | Apple/Warner Bros.

June 27



M3GAN 2.0 | Universal/Blumhouse

June 27



Jurassic World Rebirth | Universal

July 2



Smurfs | Paramount

July 18