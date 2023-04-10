THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE Gives AMC Theatres Third-Best Weekend Since Pandemic

Image courtesy: Universal / Illumination

Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie helped deliver AMC Theatres its #3 domestic weekend since the pandemic, while this past Saturday (April 8) was its single best post-pandemic day.

According to the company, it was also their highest-grossing Easter weekend ever, while AMC’s collectable Mario popcorn tin sold out faster than any collectable item previously offered by AMC.

Industry-wide, Mario earned the #30 domestic opening weekend of all time ($146.3M), while its Saturday was the #16 Saturday of all time ($56.8M).

“The success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie is yet another shining example of the desire by U.S. moviegoers to come to the movie theatre to be entertained,” AMC’s CEO Adam Aron said in a press release. “I congratulate our friends at Universal and Illumination on the biggest movie of 2023 so far, and on creating and distributing a movie that is proving to be a huge hit with guests of all ages.”

AMC ranks #1 on Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2023 list of North America’s largest cinema circuits, with 7,712 screens at 591 sites.