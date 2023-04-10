THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE Earns Biggest Global Animated Opening All Time, Beating FROZEN II

Image courtesy: Universal / Illumination

Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie debuted with $375.6M globally, the largest animated global opening ever, ahead of Disney’s 2019 Frozen II ($358M).

Mario‘s global opening is also the highest of 2023 so far, far ahead of Disney’s February Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($225.3M).

Mario opened in 70 overseas markets to $170.9M. That’s the #2 overseas animated opening of all time, behind Frozen II ($228.2M).

Mario‘s top overseas markets to date are:

Mexico ($27.8M)

U.K. ($19.5M)

Germany ($13.4M)

China ($11.6M)

France ($9.9M)

Spain ($8.8M)

Australia ($8.1M)

Italy ($7.6M)

Brazil ($6.9M)

The film has also earned a $204.6M domestic total since opening midweek last Wednesday.