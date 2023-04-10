THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE Gives Cinemark Highest Single-Day Attendance Since Pandemic

Image courtesy: Universal / Illumination

This past Saturday, April 8, Cinemark recorded its highest single-day attendance since Christmas Day 2019, primarily on the strength of Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Industry-wide, Mario earned an estimated $56.8M domestically on Saturday, the highest-grossing of its five days in release to date.

That marks the #16-biggest Saturday of all time, between 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($57.8M) and 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($56.7M).

Industry-wide, the overall box office earned an estimated $79.9M on Saturday. Christmas Day 2019 earned just shy of that, with $78.6M, primarily on the strength of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Industry-wide, however, several post-pandemic days had exceeded this past Saturday. Those included both the opening Friday and Saturday for Spider-Man: No Way Home, plus the opening Fridays for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“The sensational openings of The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Air, coupled with outstanding ongoing results from a wide range of films across varied genres this long weekend, further demonstrates the sustained strength of consumer enthusiasm for an immersive, larger-than-life, theatrical experience,” Cinemark’s President and CEO Sean Gamble said in a press release. “We commend our many studio partners for producing such a diverse array of compelling content that captivated a wide range of audiences and enabled Cinemark to achieve this weekend’s significant attendance milestone.”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s strong performance with the family audience this weekend is just another example of the consistent consumer enthusiasm for seeing great films on the big screen,” Cinemark’s Chief Marketing and Content Officer Wanda Gierhart Fearing said in the same press release. “Moviegoers have demonstrated time and time again that they crave the immersive, cinematic experience only theaters can provide, and Cinemark looks forward to welcoming them as fantastic new movies continue to come to our auditoriums.”

Cinemark ranks #3 in Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2023 list of North America’s largest cinema circuits, with 4,392 screens at 318 sites.