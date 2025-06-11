SUPERMAN Early Access Screening for Amazon Prime Members Becomes Fandango’s Best First-Day Ticket Pre-Seller of 2025

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Fandango announced that the Amazon Prime Early Access Screening for this July’s Superman, has become Fandango’s best first-day ticket pre-seller of 2025, outselling all other movies’ general first-day ticket sales this year. Available exclusively through Fandango, early screenings for Superman will screen in select theaters on July 8th at 7pm local time—three days before the film’s nationwide release in theaters and IMAX on July 11th. General showtime tickets are now on sale.

The film was voted one of the most anticipated summer movies per Fandango’s 2025 Moviegoing Trends & Insight Study of more than 5,000 moviegoers. Fans also named star Nicholas Hoult’s upcoming role as Lex Luthor in Superman as one of the most anticipated new performances of 2025, in Fandango’s Most Anticipated Movies survey of more than 9,000 ticket buyers.

Fans can suit up and soar into theaters with the Superman Collector’s Bundle, which includes one ticket to Superman in any format, a unique, limited-edition 24” x 12” Fortress of Solitude concept art print, a Superman hat, and an exclusive Superman Unlimited #1 comic book, with only 1,000 copies available. The Hero gift set, available through June 15, includes two tickets to the film in any format, a Superman hat, and a Superman-themed Amazon Echo Pop, which is only available through this bundle.