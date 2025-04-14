SURVIVAL IN SPACE Sets Accessible Cinema Release for May 9

Distributed by Adler & Associates Entertainment, Inc., Survival In Space follows the journey of a husband and wife who are pushed to extreme measures to gain a better life. The film’s theatrical release, set for May 9, integrates Dolby Atmos, American Sign Language (ASL), Brazilian Sign Language (LIBRAS), captions in four languages, and audio description, making it more accessible to both moviegoers with visual and/or audio impairments.

Per Anderson Fernanders of Adler & Associates, Inc., “Survival In Space has a universal message of overcoming obstacles and not being ashamed of how you are shaped by them. Thus, Survival In Space was constructed to reach a holistic community which includes people from the Blind and Visually impaired along with the Deaf and Hard of hearing. Now my own family members can [enjoy] Survival In Space‘s one-of-a-kind experience within a theater atmosphere.”