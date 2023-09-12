Talking Heads’ STOP MAKING SENSE World Premiere at TIFF Becomes Highest Grossing IMAX Live Event Ever

Courtesy of A24

The IMAX Corporation announced today that the special IMAX Live 40th anniversary screening of Jonathan Demme’s Stop Making Sense at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is now the highest grossing IMAX Live event of all time. The groundbreaking Talking Heads concert film earned $640,839 and sold out 25 screens across 165 IMAX locations in North America and the BFI IMAX in London.

The world premiere screening was held on Monday, September 11th at Cineplex’s Scotiabank IMAX Theatre in Toronto. It was followed by a Q&A live-streamed from TIFF and moderated by filmmaker Spike Lee, with all four original band members (David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz, and Jerry Harrison) in attendance. A24 recently acquired the Talking Heads concert film and completed a 4K restoration, which will also have a full theatrical run, releasing exclusively in IMAX on September 22nd and in theaters everywhere on September 29th.

This special event transports audiences into the heart of music history, immersing them in the electrifying performance of the Talking Heads’ 1984 concert film, directed by the late visionary Jonathan Demme and produced by Gary Goetzman (The Silence of the Lambs, Mamma Mia!, Band of Brothers).

“The unforgettable Stop Making Sense looks and sounds even more incredible in IMAX, and we’re excited to share this event with TIFF and our audiences everywhere,” said Rich Gelfond, the chief executive officer of IMAX. “This further establishes our ability to deliver unique live and music experiences with extraordinary quality, and we look forward to a great run ahead with our partners at A24.”

Tickets for are available at https://tickets.stopmakingsense.movie