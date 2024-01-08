TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR Overtakes MICHAEL JACKSON’S THIS IS IT As Highest Grossing Documentary Theatrical Release Globally

Following a strong opening week in China, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film is officially the highest grossing documentary film globally in box office history.

The concert film, which already held the record for highest grossing concert film, earned $8.7M in China this past week after opening on December 31. The film has now made $261.6M globally, passing the previous global record-holder for a documentary: 2009’s Michael Jackson’s This Is It with $261.2M.

Domestically, Swift’s $92.8M October opening weekend alone beat both Jackson’s $72.0M final total plus the $73.0M total for 2011’s Justin Bieber: Never Say Never among concert documentaries.

Eras Tour is distributed by AMC Theatres Distribution, with sub-distribution partners: Alibaba Pictures in China, Cineplex in Canada, Cinepolis in Mexico and Latin America, Variance Films in the United States, and Trafalgar Releasing in the rest of the world.

“On behalf of all of us at AMC Theatres, I send my congratulations and eternal gratitude to Taylor Swift for her remarkable and record-setting box office performance,” AMC Entertainment’s Chair and CEO Adam Aron said in a press release. “Her spectacular performance delighted fans around the world and serves as another strong reminder about the power of extraordinary filmmaking and magic of movie theaters.”

