TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR Concert Film Sets Presale Records for AMC Theatres, Fandango

Courtesy of AMC Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s upcoming concert film, distributed by AMC Theatres with tickets also sold through Fandango, has set first-day presale records for both companies.

At AMC, it set a new record for single-day presales revenue with $26M. That’s +53% higher than their prior record, 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home with $16.9M. Indeed, AMC noted that Eras broke Spider-Man‘s 24-hour record after only three hours.

At Fandango, Eras marks the best first-day ticket presales in 2023 and also ranks top 10 of all time. (Fandango did not provide exact numbers or specify which other films outranked it.)

While AMC Entertainment is serving as the film’s distributor, their inaugural title in the company’s new distribution scheme. They’ve partnered with other top North American circuits to screen the title at Regal, Cinemark, Cineplex, and Cinepolis locations.

The film, announced by Swift and AMC on Thursday, is currently on sale for Friday, October 13 through Sunday, November 5. It’s unclear if the film will extend beyond that. AMC Theatres locations will screen the film at least four times per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Tickets for Eras cost $19.89 for adults, referencing both Swift’s birth year and her 2014 album 1989. Tickets cost a discounted $13.13 for for children and seniors, referencing Swift’s lucky number.

Due to the high demand, AMC locations specifically will not accept free movie passes for the film, nor will members of their paid subscription tier AMC A-List be able to use their membership to reserve tickets.

The film will also be available in premium formats including IMAX and Dolby Cinema.

In response, Universal’s horror sequel The Exorcist: Believer vacated that spot on the release calendar, moving up one week from Friday, October 13 to Friday, October 6. Producer Jason Blum explicitly cited Swift’s concert film in a social media post, referencing Swift’s chart-topping 2017 song Look What You Made Me Do.

Look what you made me do. The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23#TaylorWins — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) August 31, 2023

Eras will use interspersed footage from three of Swift’s concerts in the Los Angeles suburb Inglewood, on August 3, 4, and 5. The film will run 2 hours and 45 minutes, which is actually a bit shorter than the concert’s actual runtime around 3 hours and 15 minutes.

The concert film is directed by Sam Wrench, who’s also directed recent concert films including 2022’s BTS: Permission to Dance and January’s Billie Eilish: Live at the O2.

The tour itself, which will extend into 2024, is projected to earn an estimated $2.2 billion. The prior record holder, Elton John’s most recent Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, came in a bit shy of $1 billion.

“Taylor Swift is giving moviegoing fans and the entire industry the ultimate gift by bringing TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film to the big screen,” Fandango’s Senior Vice President of Ticketing Jerramy Hainline said in a press release. “Not only is Taylor Swift’s concert film the best first-day ticket seller of the year on Fandango, but the concert film is performing like the superhero she is and ranking among the best first-day ticket sellers of all time from franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, DC Comics, and more.”