TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR Concert Film Crosses $100M in Global Advance Ticket Sales

AMC Theatres Distribution and AMC Entertainment has announced that as of October 4th, TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film has sold more than $100M in advance tickets globally. On October 13th, the concert film will start playing in most of the confirmed 8,500 theaters across 100 countries around the world.

It took less than 24 hours for the TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film to shatter AMC’s U.S. record for the highest ticket-sales revenue during a single day in AMC’s 103-year history. Advanced ticket sales are strong across the United States, from the largest cities to the smallest towns, and are particularly strong in premium large-screen formats like IMAX, Dolby Cinema, PRIME at AMC and other branded premium experiences.

AMC and its sub-distribution partners Variance Films in the United States, Cineplex in Canada, Cinepolis in Mexico and Central America, and Trafalgar Releasing outside of North America, have responded to broad cinema operator interest in playing TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film. AMC and its sub-distribution partners continue to take steps to reach agreements with additional cinema operators throughout the world to play this spectacular Taylor Swift tour-de-force.

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film will play at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at all AMC locations in the U.S. It will also play at every ODEON Cinemas location in Europe. Moviegoers can find more information and showtimes at TSTheErasTourFilm.com