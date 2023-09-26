TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR Concert Film Will Go Global in Over 100 Countries Worldwide

AMC Theatres Distribution has announced that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film is going global. On October 13th the concert film will play on big screens (with big sound) in more than 100 countries around the world. Tickets for international locations outside North America will go on sale for most participating locations beginning September 26th, with ticket prices varying by country.

The announcement today of a global release for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour makes this groundbreaking concert film available to millions more music lovers across the planet. The film is already scheduled to play in more than 4,000 movie theaters in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, including all AMC locations in the United States.

When the film was first announced on August 31st, it took less than 24 hours for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film to shatter AMC’s U.S. record for the highest ticket-sales revenue during a single day in AMC’s 103-year history. With such overwhelming demand, it became obvious that there should be an immediate worldwide release of the film. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film will play at every Odeon Cinemas location throughout Europe. Additionally, AMC and its sub-distribution partners are taking steps to reach agreements with additional cinema operators throughout the world.

Following this morning’s announcement that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film will be going international, Cinemark theaters announced that they will be exhibiting the special event across its theaters in Central and South America. “We are thrilled to showcase the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film at our theaters in South and Central America, expanding the global reach of this sensational event and presenting it through our entire Cinemark circuit,” said Sean Gamble, Cinemark president and chief executive officer. “Thank you to Taylor and the entire 13 Management team for bringing The Eras Tour concert film to theaters around the world and delighting fans with the opportunity to sing and dance along in our immersive, larger-than-life cinematic auditoriums.”

For theater operators interested in booking the concert film, please find more information at TSTheErasTourFilm.com