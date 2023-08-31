TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR Continues with Concert Film Distributed by AMC Entertainment

Courtesy of AMC Entertainment

Beginning Friday, October 13th, music lovers will be able to enjoy Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film on huge screens with state-of-the-art sound systems at movie theaters throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. AMC Entertainment has announced that in addition to exhibiting Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film at its own theaters, AMC is also acting as the theatrical distributor, securing locations and screens with numerous other movie theater operators, including Regal, Cinemark, and Canada’s Cineplex, the second, third, and forth largest exhibitors in North America, respectively. AMC has engaged Variance Films to coordinate the booking with interested exhibitors in the U.S.

Every AMC Theatre in the U.S. will run at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Tickets to Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film will be priced at $19.89, plus tax; children’s and senior tickets at $13.13, plus tax. The concert film will also be available in premium formats across the country, including IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and at other proprietary branded premium large format screens with standard upcharges added to ticket prices.

In anticipation of the announcement, AMC upgraded its website and ticketing engines to handle more than five times the largest influx of ticket-buying traffic the company has ever experienced before. Guests among the first to buy their tickets online may experience delays, longer-than-usual ticket-purchase waiting-room times and possible outages, says AMC, noting that, “no ticketing system in history seems to have been able to accommodate the soaring demand from Taylor Swift fans when tickets are first placed on sale.”

AMC also reporting that AMC Stubs A-List members may not use their membership to reserve tickets. AMC is temporarily restricting the usage of AMC Stubs rewards toward online ticket purchases. AMC also will temporarily scale back its website ticketing availability for most other movie titles. The full allotment of this weekend’s showtimes will be available for purchase at the box office at all AMC locations. To discourage speculation on secondary-ticketing sites, AMC has also announced that there will be no refunds offered on ticket purchases.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour begins Friday, October 13th and runs each subsequent weekend through Sunday, November 5th. For individual theater locations and showtimes, visit : https://taylor.lnk.to/TSTheErasTourFilmTickets