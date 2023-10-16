TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR Shatters Records for Highest Concert Film Global Opening Weekend

Courtesy of AMC Entertainment

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film shattered records for the highest concert film global opening weekend. From Friday-Sunday, the film outpaced the previous global opening weekend record of $74.2M set by 2009’s Michael Jackson concert film This Is It. With record setting advance ticket sales and tremendous social media exposure, the concert film opened on October 13th across 94 international territories in 4,527 venues. The estimated international box office for Friday through Sunday is $31M to $33M, bringing the total global box office estimate for the weekend to $126M to $130M. The Eras Tour ranked # 1 in the US, UK, Mexico, Australia, Germany, and the Philippines. Other markets opening on November 3rd include Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Premium large formats hit a high note this weekend, led by IMAX, which saw a $13M debut for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. That marks the biggest IMAX opening ever for a film by a musical artist — concert or documentary. The anticipated release from the global pop icon earned $11M in North America on IMAX screens, which accounted for 11% of the overall domestic gross, and added an additional $2M overseas. Distributed domestically by AMC and Variance and internationally by Trafalgar, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour opened on 613 IMAX screens worldwide. The film will open in IMAX in additional international markets on October 26th and November 3rd.

“The impressive numbers we’re seeing with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour are usually reserved for Hollywood blockbusters, demonstrating how demand for the IMAX Experience has expanded beyond our core audience,” said Rich Gelfond, the chief executive officer of IMAX. “With this film, Taylor Swift has created an experience that is cinematic in every sense of the word — dazzling, immersive, and undeniably joyous — and in the sound and scope of IMAX it’s the closest thing to being at the concert itself.”

Elizabeth Frank, the executive vice president or worldwide programming and chief content officer at AMC Theatres said, “We are grateful to Taylor Swift for allowing us to make Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film accessible to millions of fans in movie theaters around the world. Her spectacular performance delighted fans, who dressed up and danced through the film. With tremendous recommendations and fans buying tickets to see this concert film several times, we anticipate Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film playing to big audiences for weeks to come.”