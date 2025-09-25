TAYLOR SWIFT | THE OFFICIAL RELEASE PARTY OF A SHOWGIRL Goes Global, With More Than 8,000 Cinemas Worldwide Across More Than 110 Territories Expected to Play the Experience

Courtesy AMC Theatres Distribution

AMC Theatres Distribution and Piece of Magic Entertainment (POM) today announced additional details around the international roll out for Taylor Swift | The Official Release Party Of a Showgirl, coming exclusively to theaters across the globe from October 3 and beyond.

For all participating international locations in the 50+ territories confirmed for October 3-5 screenings, fans can now purchase tickets either from the website or box office of their preferred participating cinema or by going to releasepartyofashowgirl.com. Ticket prices will vary by country.

Taylor Swift | The Official Release Party Of a Showgirl, which includes the music video for “The Fate of Ophelia”, along with behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot, brand new lyric videos, and Swift’s personal reflections on songs from her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, is expected to ultimately reach 110+ countries and territories. In some territories, screenings will be available later in October. Screening dates and ticketing information for these territories will be launched on or around October 3.

To date, Piece of Magic Entertainment and AMC Theatres Distribution have reached agreements with movie theater operators including ODEON Cinemas, Cineworld, Cinépolis, Cinemex, Cinemark, Vue Cinemas, UGC, CGV, Event Cinemas, HOYTS, Kinepolis, Pathé Cinema, Vue International, CineStar, Helios, Major Cineplex, Cineworld, Nordisk, and UCI, among many others.