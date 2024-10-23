Terror Films Releasing Partners with YouTube Streaming Platform Boxoffice Network

Terror Films Releasing has announced a new partnership with The Boxoffice Network, aimed at bringing its horror film library to a wider audience worldwide. This collaboration is set to enhance accessibility for fans of indie horror by leveraging The Boxoffice Network’s extensive streaming capabilities.

The Boxoffice Network operates over 100 channels in 10 languages, delivering entertainment to global audiences.

“This new platform partnership with The Boxoffice Network allows us to continue to reach a global audience, introduce our content of popular indie horror films to new fans, and create additional revenue streams for our filmmakers,” said Joe Dain, CEO of Terror Films Releasing.

Romeo Duchene, head of The Boxoffice Network, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We’re excited to roll out the Terror Films Releasing library. Using the scalability of The Boxoffice Network, we’ll be able to license and monetize their catalogue of great titles to horror fans.”

The partnership will kick off this month, featuring a selection of titles, including the Hell House LLC franchise, the original film Patient Seven, and the cult favorite Be My Cat: A Film for Anne, among others.