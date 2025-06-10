The 26th Annual CineShow Returns August 25–27

Courtesy of CineShow

CineShow returns for the 26th annual conference from August 25th–27th at the Marriott Allen & Allen Convention Center. The event includes three days of education, networking, and celebration for independent cinema operators across the region. Founded by the Theatre Owners of Mid-America (T.O.M.A.), CineShow is the premier regional gathering for independent exhibitors from Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi although any and everyone in the industry is welcome to register and attend.

For a registration fee of $295 per person, attendees gain access to a packed agenda that includes industry panels, educational seminars, offsite tours via motorcoach, a robust tradeshow featuring over 100 vendor booths, meals, and exclusive networking events. This year’s event will honor two standout contributors to the cinema industry—Larry Etter, CCM, senior vice president at Malco Theatres, Inc., will receive the Frank Liberto Award, presented by Ricos, now celebrating 100+ years in business. Tim Patton, president and managing partner of Cinema Service Company (CSC), will be recognized for two decades of leadership in securing studio participation at CineShow.

“CineShow is more than a conference—it’s a chance for theater owners to sharpen their skills, adapt to a rapidly evolving industry, and build relationships that strengthen our exhibition community,” said Joel Davis, T.O.M.A. Board president and chief operating officer of Premiere Cinema Corp. “We’re proud of the lasting support from our industry partners over the past 26 years.”

“Larry has been a tireless advocate for education, training, and food safety in theatres. His impact on concession operations has elevated standards across the board,” said Tony Liberto, the president and chief executive officer of Ricos.

“Tim, in addition to his excellence in booking film for countless cinemas over the years, has been instrumental in bringing screenings, presentations, and studio engagement to life at this conference and we are honored to recognize his contributions and achievement,” said Chance Robertson, the chief executive officer of Flix Brewhouse.