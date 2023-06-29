The 5 Highest Grossing Animated Movies of 2023

Image courtesy: Universal / Illumination

So far in 2023, and especially this summer, animation has been bringing big dollars to the box office; the top-grossing film of the year so far is an animated title, and three of the five top-grossing animated titles of the year are currently playing in theaters.

Though 2018’s Incredibles 2 ($608.5M) still holds the trophy for the highest-grossing animated film of all time, this year’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie collected a speed boost at the box office, taking the runner-up spot on the list. Here are the top five animated films of 2023 so far, ranked by domestic gross. Note: this article will be updated as the year goes on.

#1: The Super Mario Bros. Movie

*still in theaters

Universal Pictures

Release Date: April 5th

Opening Weekend: $146.3M (4,343 theaters)

Domestic Total: $573.1M (as of 06/27)

The first billion-dollar global earner of 2023—and only the fourth since 2020—The Super Mario Bros. Movie leveled up at the box office, surpassing Frozen II as the biggest global animated opener of all time. On the domestic front, Mario‘s release weekend helped lead Cinemark and AMC to their single best post-pandemic days since the onset of the pandemic; that same weekend, AMC Theatres had their third-best weekend over the same time frame. After just five days, the film became the top video game adaptation of all time and Illumination’s highest grossing release.

#2: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

*still in theaters

Sony / Columbia Pictures

Release Date: June 2

Opening Weekend: $120.6M (4,313 theaters)

Domestic Total: $323.1M (as of 06/27)

Sony’s animated superhero sequel crossed the $100M mark on opening weekend, opening to more than three times the debut of its 2018 predecessor, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse ($35.3M). On opening, the film achieved second-biggest global animated opening of all time in IMAX, with its $20M debut in the format coming in just behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie‘s $21.6M. Holds have been strong for the film, which returned to number one at the domestic box office in its fourth weekend of release. Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse co-director Kemp Powers.

#3: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Dreamworks / Universal Pictures

Release Date: December 21, 2022

Opening Weekend: $12.4M (4,099 theaters)

Domestic Total (in 2023): $129.8M, Total Gross: $185.5M

Despite an 11-year gap since the first Puss in Boots stand-alone film, itself a spinoff of the Shrek franchise, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish hit it big at the box office, exceeding the domestic total of its 2011 predecessor by more than $36M. As the first IP-driven animated film to hit theaters since DC League of Super-Pets in July of 2022, The Last Wish was a breath of fresh air for families searching an opportunity to return to the cinema.

#4: Elemental

*still in theaters

Pixar / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Release Date: June 16th

Opening Weekend: $29.6M (4,035 theaters)

Domestic Total: $72.1M (as of 06/27)

The Disney/Pixar original animated film had a rough start, giving Pixar its second-lowest global opening of all time–ranking just barely ahead of the studio’s first feature film, 1995’s Toy Story. Since then, the film’s reception seems to have given it a boost at the box office, with a mild -38% drop landing it in second place over its sophomore frame.

#5: Suzume

Sony/Crunchyroll

Release Date: April 14

Opening Weekend: $5M (2,170 theaters)

Domestic Total: $10.7M

Sony and Crunchyroll’s domestic rollout of Suzume came on the heels of international success for the anime title, which had already earned over $138M from four markets. $104.7M of that came from Japan, where Suzume took the top spot at the box office for three weeks upon its release late last year. The film exceeded the totals for director Makoto Shinkai’s other recent titles, 2016’s Your Name ($5.0M) and 2019’s Weathering with You ($8.0M).