The A24 x IMAX Present Screening Series Announces Upcoming Titles

Courtesy of A24

The A24 x IMAX Present screening series continues this summer with three titles returning to cinemas nationwide and in select international locations. The monthly screening series will continue each month for the next year, with IMAX digitally remastering classics from A24’s premium library of more than 140 feature films. Previous remastered and launched films include Alex Garland’s Ex Machina, Ari Aster’s Hereditary and The Safdie Brothers’ Uncut Gems. The next round of screenings includes Ari Aster’s Midsommar ($27.4M domestic/$48M global) and The Daniels’ Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once ($77.1M domestic/$143.4M global). Screenings will be held across more than 300 IMAX locations nationwide and select locations internationally.