As the summer movie season enters its final act, the August box office slate doubles down on theatrical experiences with offerings across every genre, ranging from nostalgia-driven comedies to the fresh IP horror of Weapons and Together and the family-friendly fare of Sketch. Kicking off the month, Paramount’s The Naked Gun reboot aims to revive the long-dormant R-rated comedy genre, while Universal counters with the family-friendly The Bad Guys 2. Disney’s nostalgia-fueled Freakier Friday is set to lead the month, reuniting Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan for more body swap shenanigans. Here are the biggest movies coming to theaters in August 2025.

The Naked Gun | Paramount

August 1

The Naked Gun franchise returns with a fresh twist. Directed by Akiva Schaffer and produced by Seth MacFarlane, the film stars Liam Neeson as the son of Lt. Frank Drebin (the role Leslie Nielsen made famous in the original trilogy), who is tasked with saving the Police Squad. Early buzz has been positive, but the real challenge lies in reviving the R-rated theatrical comedy. Outside of rare examples like Deadpool, Sausage Party, and Girls Trip, R-rated comedies have notoriously struggled at the box office in recent years, with many finding life later on streaming, such as Shaffer’s Popstar: Don’t Stop Never Stopping. However, The Naked Gun has the advantage of nostalgia and Neeson’s unexpected comedic chops. If it can capture the iconic humor of the originals while offering something fresh, positive word of mouth could help it stand out among a what remains of a crowded summer movie season.



The Bad Guys 2 | Universal/Dreamworks

August 1

The sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s 2022 The Bad Guys is poised for solid performance at the box office. The original film, which opened to $23.9M domestically and ultimately grossed $97.4M, was released in April. Moving The Bad Guys 2 to August, before school begins, is a strategic choice that kept it out of the way of the heavy competition from major titles earlier this year, particularly A Minecraft Movie. The timing also gives The Bad Guys 2 the advantage of being the first major animated family film to arrive since Pixar’s Elio, which had the studio’s worst theatrical debut. The Bad Guys benefits from a recognizable voice cast led by Sam Rockwell and Awkwafina, alongside sequel newcomers like Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Brooks. This second adaptation of the celebrated children’s book series could drive family audiences to theaters before the school season starts in earnest.

Together | Neon

August 1

Neon aims to replicate the summer horror success of last year’s Longlegs with Together, a body horror love story directed and written by Michael Shanks, starring real-life couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie. Tim and Millie’s rural relocation spirals into a nightmarish descent when an unnatural force begins to warp their relationship—and their bodies. While most of the distributor’s horror releases have capped under $15M domestically, Longlegs proved there’s real upside when the right film catches fire. Helping boost its profile is a clever marketing campaign, which has included the opportunity for couples attending opening weekend to score free therapy sessions via partner platform OurRitual. The campaign also offered one lucky couple the opportunity to win a Vegas wedding by proposing outside a movie theater. Neon recently employed a pupil dilation technology to demonstrate that for 86 percent of the film’s running time, pupil dilation indicated intense fear or excitement. This is the kind of savvy, subversive marketing perfectly tailored to the premise that led Longlegs to have long legs at the box office.

Sketch | Angel Studios

August 8

With Sketch, Angel Studios ventures beyond its core adult-skewing content to target an even wider family audience. The fantasy-adventure centers on a girl whose sketchbook unleashes chaos when her drawings come to life, combining emotional stakes with genre spectacle. Last year’s Harold and the Purple Crayon tapped a similar premise and underwhelmed with a $6M opening, but Sketch benefits from Angel Studios’ loyal fanbase and a reputation for turning grassroots campaigns into real box office momentum. The film’s message of family unity amidst magical mayhem could resonate strongly, especially with parents seeking more value-driven entertainment. Sketch also lands in a window traditionally favorable for family fare. If Angel can cut through the late-summer noise, Sketch could connect with both kids and their parents looking for something heartfelt and imaginative.

Freakier Friday | Disney

August 8

More than two decades after their first body swap, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reunite for Freakier Friday, Disney’s sequel to the 2003 hit. Directed by Nisha Ganatra, Freakier Friday aims to tap into a wave of millennial nostalgia. Disney has had mixed results with late-summer live-action offerings—Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, and Christopher Robin all opened between $24M and $35M—but none carried quite the same cultural familiarity or legacy appeal that Freakier Friday does. With strong word of mouth and a multigenerational fan base, Freakier Friday is the one to watch this August. Leading into the month, it’s the only new August release predicted to hit the one hundred million dollar mark during its domestic run.

Weapons | Warner Bros.

August 8

After the surprise success of Barbarian, director Zach Cregger is back with Weapons, a horror-thriller that blends true-crime elements with supernatural terror. With a chilling premise—the disappearance of all members of an elementary school class except one—Weapons taps into a familiar fear of the unknown and the menacing forces lurking beneath the surface of everyday life. The film stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, and Alden Ehrenreich, with a supporting cast that includes Benedict Wong and Amy Madigan. The success of recent horror films rooted in original IP indicates a real appetite for fresh, compelling genre stories. Much like Barbarian, which opened to a modest $10.5M but grew in momentum to $40.8M during its domestic run, Weapons could enjoy a similar breakout, especially with its mysterious concept and Cregger’s proven ability to craft atmospheric tension.

Nobody 2 | Universal

August 15

Universal’s Nobody 2, the follow-up to 2021’s sleeper hit, faces tricky timing as families wrap summer vacations and schools head back into session. The original Nobody opened during the pandemic in late March to $6.8M and legged out to $27.5M domestically. Bob Odenkirk’s unlikely action-hero turn sees Indonesian director Timo Tjahjanto (making his English-language debut) at the helm for Nobody 2. Early footage promises bloodier set pieces, darker humor, and more world-building around Hutch Mansell’s violent past. The addition of Sharon Stone, Colin Hanks, and John Ortiz also adds some fresh faces to the returning ensemble.

Honey Don’t! | Focus Features

August 15

Focus Features dark comedy noir Honey Don’t! from co-writers Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke is the second installment in their so-called “lesbian B-movie trilogy” and follows the polarizing Drive-Away Dolls, which kicked off the trilogy in February of 2024 with a $2.4M opening and a total domestic run of $5M. Despite a Cannes Midnight Screening premiere (out of competition), mixed early reviews and a muted marketing push for Honey Don’t! suggests a low-impact box office bow. The film boasts a strong ensemble—Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, and Chris Evans included—but with limited screen expansion and a niche tone, it’s a specialty title through and through.

Caught Stealing | Sony

August 29

Darren Aronofsky, best known for his emotional dramas like The Wrestler and Black Swan, pivots into high-energy crime caper territory with what could be the most broadly commercial project of his career. Early buzz is optimistic, thanks to a star-packed cast led by Austin Butler, Zoë Kravitz, and Regina King; a grungy ’90s New York setting; and a soundtrack by English post-punk band Idles. Based on Charlie Huston’s cult novel, Caught Stealing is a tonal shift for Aronofsky that may help the director cross over to audiences beyond his usual arthouse base. Labor Day weekend has historically been a mixed bag for the box office, but Caught Stealing could steal the spotlight with the right blend of chaos, charm, and commercial appeal. Aronofsky fans may also be enticed if the trailer plays prior to the remastered 15th anniversary IMAX screenings of Black Swan on August 21st and 24th.

The Roses | Searchlight Pictures

August 29

Closing out the summer on August 29th, The Roses brings longtime friends Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch together to share the screen in Searchlight’s reimagining of The War of the Roses. Directed by Jay Roach (Meet the Parents, Bombshell) with a screenplay by The Favourite’s Tony McNamara, this updated spin on Warren Adler’s 1981 novel and its original 1989 film adaptation reenvisions the story for a modern audience while packing the cast with comedy heavyweights like Kate McKinnon, Andy Samberg, and Allison Janney.