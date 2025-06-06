The Biggest Movies Coming to Theaters in June 2025

Courtesy of Lionsgate, Disney/Pixar, Universal/Blumhouse

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletters to be notified of our latest updates in pre-release tracking, box office analysis, and industry news.

The summer blockbuster season is fully underway with a diverse slate of films set to dominate theaters this June. A record-breaking Memorial Day weekend, led by Disney’s Lilo & Stitch and Paramount’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, marked a 55%+ improvement over last year’s equivalent frame. That momentum bodes well for a month that offers something for every moviegoer, from action-packed spin-offs to heartwarming animated tales. Kicking things off on June 6th, Ballerina, a high-octane action film from the John Wick universe, hopes to draw fans of the franchise with intense choreography and revenge-driven action. The same weekend will also see the wide expansion of The Phoenician Scheme, the latest from acclaimed arthouse director Wes Anderson.

Other titles in the mix include our pick for the biggest domestic opening of the month, Universal’s live-action How to Train Your Dragon adaptation, which aims to appeal to nostalgic fans of the animated classic while also attracting a new generation of viewers. Counterprogrammers Disney’s Elio and Sony’s 28 Years Later both arrive on June 20th. The month then wraps with the sci-fi horror sequel M3GAN 2.0 from Universal/Blumhouse and Warner Bros.’ adrenaline-fueled racing film F1 The Movie. With a varied lineup, June 2025 offers a thrilling ride for audiences.



The Phoenician Scheme | Focus Features

June 6 (Expansion)

Filmmaker Wes Anderson’s latest film, The Phoenician Scheme, opened on May 30 with $570K on six screens, averaging $95K per screen. While that’s below the debut of Asteroid City in 2023 ($853K on six screens), there’s clearly still a strong niche appeal for Anderson’s meticulously crafted stories. The Phoenician Scheme stars Benicio del Toro as Zsa-zsa Korda, a wealthy European businessman navigating complicated family dynamics. The cast includes Kate Winslet’s daughter Mia Threapleton as Korda’s novitiate daughter Liesl and Michael Cera as her eccentric tutor. The ensemble cast also includes Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Riz Ahmed, and Scarlett Johansson. The film marks the third entry in Anderson’s partnership with Focus Features and Indian Paintbrush, a collaboration that previously delivered Asteroid City and Moonrise Kingdom.

Ballerina | Lionsgate

June 6

A high-stakes spinoff of the John Wick franchise, Ballerina takes place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, centering on Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), a young assassin training under the deadly traditions of the Ruska Roma. Directed by Len Wiseman (Underworld), the film also features an impressive ensemble including Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, and Ian McShane, with Keanu Reeves reprising his role as Wick. After multiple delays and reshoots, Ballerina enters theaters subject to high expectations; not only is it the first John Wick spinoff, it’s also the first in the series to debut in the summer. If it succeeds, it could prove a strong launchpad for Lionsgate’s expanding John Wick universe, including Chapter 5 and other spinoffs already in the works, such as the Untitled Caine Film Lionsgate officially announced at CinemaCon 2025. Donnie Yen will reprise his role of Caine from Chapter 4 and also helm the spin-off.

How to Train Your Dragon | Universal

June 13

Universal’s live-action adaptation of Dreamworks’ How to Train Your Dragon franchise is again directed by Dean DeBlois, who helmed all three animated entries in the series. Following the trilogy that began back in 2010, Universal and Dreamworks are banking on its cross-generational appeal, especially considering the franchise’s global success and expansion into theme parks. Universal Studios Orlando opened its Epic Universe this May, featuring the Isle of Berk, the largest land in the new park. With a strong marketing push—including a Super Bowl trailer—and a favorable release date, How to Train Your Dragon looks set to soar at the box office. Further demonstrating Universal’s confidence, the studio’s 2025 CinemaCon presentation announced that a live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon 2 is already in production.

Elio | Pixar

June 20

Pixar’s next original film, Elio, hits theaters this June, marking another key test for the studio after the success of Inside Out 2. The film follows Elio, a young boy who finds himself unexpectedly representing Earth in an intergalactic federation. While Pixar has had great success with original IP with films like Coco, most of Pixar’s original efforts over the last few years (Soul, Luca, and Turning Red) debuted on Disney+, not in theaters. If positive word-of-mouth kicks in, Elio‘s box office run could mirror Elemental’s trajectory, which overcame a soft opening to reach a respectable $154M domestic total.

28 Years Later | Sony

June 20

Writer Alex Garland and director Danny Boyle reunite for the third chapter in the 28 Days Later series, which picks up years after the chaos of the previous films. This post-apocalyptic horror brings new terror to a world still ravaged by the virus. Anticipation for the return of the franchise is high, especially following the success of Garland’s recent hits Civil War and Warfare. 28 Years Later just earned Fandango’s best first-day horror ticket pre-seller of 2025, auguring a strong opening in a summer that’s already had a number of horror hits (Sinners, Final Destination: Bloodlines).

M3GAN 2.0 | Universal

June 27

Following the smash success of M3GAN in Q1 2023, A.I.-themed horror franchise returns with M3GAN 2.0, continuing the story of the rogue A.I. bot who became a viral dance sensation in early 2023. Gemma (Allison Williams) has become an advocate for A.I. regulation, while her niece Cady (Violet McGraw), now a rebellious teen, struggles with her overprotective guardianship. Meanwhile, M3GAN’s tech has been repurposed by a defense contractor to create Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno), a military-grade weapon who quickly becomes a self-aware threat. Positive reviews and word-of-mouth should help M3GAN 2.0 live up to its predecessor’s success amidst a crowded summer corridor.

F1 The Movie | Warner Bros.

June 27

Directed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski, F1 The Movie brings the high-speed world of Formula 1 racing to the big screen. Starring Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a former racing phenom who makes a return to the sport 30 years after a career-threatening accident, the film follows his attempt to revive a struggling F1 team alongside rookie Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris). Featuring footage captured during real Grand Prix weekends, F1 The Movie promises to deliver another high-octane cinematic experience, with the added benefit of IMAX screens for an immersive racing thrill.