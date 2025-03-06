The Biggest Movies Coming to Theaters in March 2025

Courtesy of Warner Bros., Disney, Amazon/MGM

An slate of largely underwhelming Q1 releases rolls on at the box office, as exhibitors look forward to May and the ramping-up of the summer slate. March offers moviegoers a wide variety of options, from the long-delayed Mickey 17—Bong Joon-ho’s first feature since the Best Picture-winning Parasite—to the mid-month action thrillers Black Bag and Novocaine, to the month’s most promising box office entry, Disney’s Snow White, a live-action re-imagining of the classic animated film.

Mickey 17 | Warner Bros.

March 7

Bong Joon Ho, the Academy Award-winning writer/director of Parasite ($53.3M domestic/$262.1M global) and Snowpiercer ($4.5M domestic/$86.7M global), unveils his next cinematic experience with the sci-fi dark comedy Mickey 17. The story (based on the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton) follows the unlikely hero Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson), who is asked to make the ultimate work commitment—and die for a living. The film co-stars Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. Originally slated for release in Q1 of 2023, the film makes its welcome debut March 7th.

Black Bag | Focus Features

March 14

Following the late January release of Presence ($6.8M domestic/$2.4M global), director Steven Soderbergh returns to theaters with the spy thriller Black Bag. Both titles were penned by David Koepp; in Black Bag, the director also re-teams with Michael Fassbender (Haywire) and Cate Blanchett (The Good German), as a Mr. & Mrs. Smith-style pair of married spies.

Novocaine | Paramount

March 14

When the girl of his dreams is kidnapped, everyman Nate (Jack Quaid) turns his inability to feel pain into an unexpected strength in his fight to get her back in Paramount Pictures’ Novocaine. The film arrives shortly on the heels of Quaid’s thriller Companion, which opened to $9.3M in late January and currently stands at $20.6M domestic/$34.8M global.

The Alto Knights | Warner Bros.

March 21

From Warner Bros. Pictures, The Alto Knights stars Robert De Niro in a dual role as two of New York’s most notorious organized crime bosses, Frank Costello (De Niro) and Vito Genovese (De Niro again), as they vie for control of the city’s streets. Directed by filmmaker Barry Levinson (Rock the Kasbah, $3M domestic/$3.3M global), The Alto Knights reunites De Niro and Levinson for the first time on the big screen since 2008’s What Just Happened ($1M domestic/$6.7M global).

Disney’s Snow White | Disney

March 21

Disney reimagines the 1937 film that started it all in Disney’s Snow White. The live-action adaptation directed by Marc Webb ((500) Days of Summer, The Amazing Spider-Man) has a lot of potential given the relative lack of family-oriented competition that typically arrives during the mid-March “spring break” release window. The musical reimagining stars Rachel Zegler in the title role and Gal Gadot as her stepmother, the Evil Queen. The film features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul of The Greatest Showman fame. The songwriting duo previously worked for the mouse house on Guy Ritchie’s live-action Aladdin ($355.5M domestic/$1 billion global).

A Working Man | Amazon MGM

March 28

Director David Ayer and star Jason Statham reunite for Amazon/MGM’s A Working Man, a blue-collar revenge action flick that looks similar to their first collaboration, last year’s The Beekeeper ($66.2M domestic/$162.6M global), also released by Amazon/MGM. According to the synopsis, Levon Cade (Statham) left behind a decorated military career in the black ops to live a simple life working construction. But when his boss’s daughter, who is like family to him, is taken by human traffickers, his search to bring her home uncovers a world of corruption.

Death of a Unicorn | A24

March 28

Producer Alex Scharfman’s feature debut with will have its world premiere at the South by Southwest Festival early this month, before hitting screens from A24 on March 28th. According to the synopsis, a father (Paul Rudd) and daughter (Jenna Ortega) accidentally hit and kill a unicorn while heading to a weekend retreat, where his billionaire boss (Richard E. Grant) seeks to exploit the creature’s miraculous properties.

The Woman in the Yard | Universal/Blumhouse

March 28

Blumhouse’s new chiller stars Danielle Deadwyler as a woman crippled by grief after she survives the car accident that kills her husband. An injured Ramona now cares for their two children on their rural farm when one day an ominous woman appears in the front yard, warning them “Today’s the day.” The Woman in the Yard is the second 2025 release for Blumhouse, whose Wolf Man opened well below expectations to $10.8M domestic opening in mid-January ($20.7M domestic/$34.1M global total).