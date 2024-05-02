The Biggest Movies Coming to Theaters in May 2024

Images courtesy of Universal Pictures, 20th Century Studios, Warner Bros

Summer movie season kicks off this month with Universal Pictures’ release of The Fall Guy on May 3rd. Originally scheduled for a March release, the film was one of several titles shifted to the summer as a result of last year’s strikes. The Fall Guy takes a spot that has been traditionally occupied by a big Marvel tentpole; with the pandemic-era exceptions of 2020 and 2021, a Marvel-related title has opened the summer movie season every May since Spider-Man 3 all the way back in 2007. Last year’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 kicked off the month with a $118.4M opening. The lack of a Marvel movie to kick things off this time around doesn’t mean moviegoers won’t have options, as May holds over 30% of this summer’s wide releases—13 of the 41 currently scheduled.

Here are the biggest movies coming to theaters in May:



The Fall Guy │ Universal Pictures

Friday, May 3 (PLF)

Summer movie season kicks off with Universal Pictures’ action/comedy The Fall Guy—with star Ryan Gosling channeling some hardcore Kenergy into his newest release. Fresh off a near career-ending accident, Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling) has to track down a missing movie star and solve a conspiracy, all while continuing to do his day job as the lead stuntman on a film being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt). It’s director and real-life stunt man David Leitch’s (Bullet Train $103.3M domestic/$239.2M global, Deadpool 2 $324.5M domestic/$785.8M global) most personal film yet. Inspired by the hit 1980s Lee Majors TV show, The Fall Guy is executive produced by Glen A. Larson, the creator of the original series.



I Saw the TV Glow │ A24

Friday, May 3

From A24, I Saw the TV Glow sees teen Owen (Justice Smith) trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate Maddy (Brigette Lundy-Paine) introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show that they bond over. In the pale glow of the television, Owen’s view of reality begins to crack following the show’s abrupt cancellation. Written and directed by Jane Schoenbrun (2021’s We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, $105K global), the release is set for theaters May 3rd.



Tarot │ Sony Pictures

Friday, May 3

When a group of friends violate the sacred rule of Tarot readings by using someone else’s deck, they unleash the evil trapped within the cursed cards. One by one the friends encounter the fate of the cards as they race against the clock to escape the future foretold in their readings. Tarot is directed and written for the screen by Spenser Cohen (the writer of Moonfall $19M domestic/$67.3M global and Expend4bles $16.7M domestic/$37.9M global) and Anna Halberg (executive producer of last year’s Expend4bles).

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes │ 20th Century Studios

Friday, May 10 (PLF)

Set several generations after the reign of ape leader Caesar (last seen in 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes $146.8M domestic/$490.7M), Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes sees apes as the planet’s dominant species, while humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he knows about the past. Directed by Wes Ball of the Maze Runner trilogy (a combined $242.1M domestic/$948.7M), the film arrives Memorial Day weekend 2024. The reboot series that began with 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes has thus far generated $532.1M domestic/$1.6 billion global.

Back to Black │ Focus Features

Friday, May 17

Following the 2015 documentary on the life and career of British singer/songwriter Amy Winehouse (Amy $8.4M domestic/$23.7M global), Winehouse’s story returns to the big screen in Back to Black. Tracking her early rise to fame through the making of her titular groundbreaking album, the film is told through Amy’s eyes and is inspired by her deeply personal lyrics. Marisa Abela plays the iconic artist.



IF │ Paramount Pictures

Friday, May 17

From the imagination of writer/director John Krasinski, Paramount Pictures’ IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends. She soon embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. IF stars Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., and Steve Carell. Krasinski’s previous directing work includes the A Quiet Place franchise (A Quiet Place $188M domestic/$340.9M global, A Quiet Place Part II $160M domestic/ $297.3M global).



The Strangers: Chapter 1 │ Lionsgate

Friday, May 17

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is the first installment of a planned trilogy of standalone films based on the 2008 psychological horror film The Strangers. Based on a story by creator Bryan Bertino, Chapter 1 is expected to take place in the same continuity as the first two installments in the franchise, acting as a prequel to the original film. After their car breaks down in an eerie small town, a young couple (Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez) are forced to spend the night in a remote cabin. Panic ensues as they are terrorized by three masked strangers who strike with no mercy and seemingly no motive. This marks a return to the horror franchise, which began in 2008 with The Strangers ($52.5M domestic/$82.4M global) and was followed a decade later in 2018 with the sequel The Strangers: Prey at Night ($24.5M domestic/$31M global).



Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga │ Warner Bros.

Friday, May 24 (PLF)

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, a highly anticipated return to the dystopian world Miller created more than 30 years ago with the original trilogy of Mad Max films. This original standalone prequel explores the origins of the powerhouse character Furiosa (Charlize Theron) from Mad Max: Fury Road ($154.2M domestic/$380.4M global). Young Furiosa (Taylor-Joy) is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus (Hemsworth). Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. The team also includes some of Miller’s longtime collaborators: production designer Colin Gibson, editor Margaret Sixel, sound mixer Ben Osmo, costume designer Jenny Beavan, and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt, each of whom won an Oscar for their work on Mad Max: Fury Road.



The Garfield Movie │ Sony Pictures

Friday, May 24 (3D)

Based on the characters created by Jim Davis, The Garfield Movie is bringing the Monday-hating, lasagna-loving cat back to the big screen. Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt) is about to have a wild outdoor adventure after an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson). The animated Sony title is directed by Mark Dindal (The Emperor’s New Groove $89.6M domestic/$169.6M global) and arrives May 24th. Two decades ago, the live-action/animation hybrid Garfield: The Movie generated $75.3M domestic and $203.1M at the global box office. That film was followed by sequel Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties ($28.4M domestic/$143.3M).



Sight │ Angel Studios

Friday, May 24

Angel Studios’ upcoming film Sight is based on the inspiring true story of Dr. Ming Wang, a renowned eye surgeon who is determined to give sight to a blind orphan. Sight stars Greg Kinnear and Terry Chen, the latter playing Dr. Ming Wang, a Chinese immigrant who defies all odds to become a world-renowned eye surgeon. Drawing upon the grit and determination he gained from a turbulent youth, Dr. Wang sets out to restore the sight of a blind orphan in this story of overcoming your past to reach your full potential. Angel Studios’ previous release this year, Cabrini, was also based on a true story; as of April 25th, it has taken in $19.4M domestic and $20.1M global.