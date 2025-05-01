The Biggest Movies Coming to Theaters in May 2025

Courtesy of Disney, Paramount, Sony © 2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved. © 2025 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved. © 2024 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Following a challenging first quarter, every weekend in April has surpassed the $100M mark, a momentum that will lead into May as the summer blockbuster season begins. May 2nd marks the arrival of the antihero team-up Thunderbolts*, a film that could help determine where the MCU stands as the calendar moves closer to Avengers: Doomsday a year from now, in May 2026. With something for everyone, the Memorial Day slate looks particularly strong, anchored on Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch remake and Paramount’s next (and final?) installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise. May wraps up with one of the month’s biggest wild cards, Sony’s Karate Kid: Legends.

Thunderbolts* | Disney/Marvel Studios

May 2

After a fairly quiet 2024 with Deadpool & Wolverine—now the highest-grossing R-rated film ever—Marvel’s 2025 got off to an uneven start with Captain America: Brave New World, which opened to $88.8M, but overall stalled out at $188M domestic. Eyes now turn to Thunderbolts* (May 2nd), an antihero ensemble starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and others reprising roles from prior MCU films and shows. While familiar faces may help, their villain/supporting status and Disney+ origins could limit some of the appeal, along with memories of recent Marvel misses. Early social reactions from critics and the suggestion of a major MCU post-credits scene could help get things back on track. Marvel’s next big hope: Fantastic Four: First Steps in July.

Friendship | A24

May 9 (Expands wide on May 23)

A24’s Friendship, a dark comedy from debut director Andrew DeYoung, stars Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd in a twisted tale of suburban male bonding gone wrong. The film premiered in TIFF’s Midnight Madness series and has since posted strong scores on Rotten Tomatoes. It opens platform in limited release on May 9th before expanding wide May 23rd. With Robinson’s distinct brand of cringe-driven humor, Friendship won’t be for everyone, but its cult appeal is undeniable. A24’s niche programmer has space to breathe in a crowded summer box office, which could allow for good word-of-mouth to take hold.

Final Destination: Bloodlines | Warner Bros.

May 16

Final Destination: Bloodlines marks the return of the iconic horror franchise 14 years after the last installment. Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein (Freaks), the prequel is set to explore the origins of Death’s relentless design, following college student Stefanie as she seeks to break a generational curse. The film boasts elaborate, calculated death scenes—one of which equally wowed and shocked attendees at Warner Bros.’ CinemaCon presentation—and features genre veteran Tony Todd in one of his final roles. With a lack of strong May horror contenders and some prominent online buzz, Bloodlines could become a summer breakout, certainly where horror is concerned. While franchise reboots have delivered mixed results, interest in legacy horror and nostalgic IP may help Final Destination slash its way back to relevance.

Hurry Up Tomorrow | Lionsgate

May 16

Hurry Up Tomorrow, a psychological thriller starring Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd), Jenna Ortega, and Barry Keoghan, and directed by Trey Edward Shults (Waves, It Comes At Night), doubles as a feature-length visual companion to Tesfaye’s album of the same name. While most visual albums launch simultaneously with their music, the film faces the challenge of bringing a studio album that’s been available since January to life on the big screen. A dynamic director, high-profile cast, and The Weeknd’s large fanbase could help the theatrical experiment find an audience.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning | Paramount Pictures

May 23

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning marks the eighth entry in the action franchise and a strategic return to its early-summer roots. Retitled from Dead Reckoning – Part Two, the film aims to reframe itself as a more standalone experience after Part One underwhelmed domestically with $172.6M—well below 2018’s Fallout ($220M). With no major competition at release and a prime Memorial Day weekend slot (that once propelled Mission: Impossible 2 to a $70.8M debut), Paramount hopes this timing, paired with lingering Top Gun: Maverick goodwill, will lift Final Reckoning back to franchise highs. Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt alongside a stacked ensemble, including Hayley Atwell and Ving Rhames, under the direction of Christopher McQuarrie (his fourth Mission installment.)

Lilo & Stitch | Disney

May 23

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch live-action remake follows in the footsteps of other Disney Memorial Day openers like Aladdin ($355.5M domestic total) and The Little Mermaid ($298.1M domestic total). While the original 2002 animated Lilo & Stitch wasn’t a massive box office hit, it became a fan favorite through home video and streaming, as well as through a number of spin-off properties including direct-to-video sequels and both an animated and anime series. Positive early marketing buzz and trailer view counts suggest strong family interest, especially with an eight-week gap since the last major kid-friendly release, A Minecraft Movie. We also can’t forget the potential early-2000s nostalgia for the Gen Z crowd. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp and starring newcomer Maia Kealoha, the film is backed by a cast that includes Zach Galifianakis and Hannah Waddingham. Lilo & Stitch may lack a Disney renaissance legacy, but its release timing and Stitch’s unique brand of mayhem are ready to win over audiences.

The Last Rodeo | Angel Studios

May 23

Neal McDonough stars in Angel Studios’ The Last Rodeo, a heartfelt drama about a retired rodeo legend who risks everything to save his grandson. As the oldest rider in a high-stakes competition, he confronts his past and reconciles with his estranged daughter. With an underdog spirit and generational storytelling reminiscent of Top Gun: Maverick, the film is positioned as smart counter-programming against tentpoles like Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Backed by Angel Studios’ audience-powered model and growing global footprint, The Last Rodeo could ride strong in underserved markets.

Karate Kid: Legends | Sony

May 30

Karate Kid: Legends follows kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Ben Wang), who relocates from Beijing to New York. Struggling to adjust and avoid conflict, Li is pulled into a karate competition, but finds his kung fu alone isn’t enough. Under the guidance of Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) and with help from original Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Li blends kung fu and karate for a climactic showdown. Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, Legends taps into the multigenerational appeal of the franchise, riding high on the cultural resurgence sparked by Cobra Kai. It faces box office competition from the second frames of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and Lilo & Stitch, but it could breakout from the crowd by delivering a storytelling kick to the 40-year-old franchise.