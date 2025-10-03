The Biggest Movies Coming to Theaters in October 2025

Tron: Ares (Photo by Leah Gallo, courtesy of Disney Studios), Black Phone 2 (Photo by Sabrina Lantos, courtesy of Universal Pictures), Regretting You (Courtesy of Paramount Pictures)

The Smashing Machine | A24

October 3

Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine stars Dwayne Johnson in a transformative turn as MMA legend Mark Kerr in a performance that trades the actor’s family-friendly swagger for a raw, character-focused vulnerability. Following its Silver Lion win at Venice, early reviews have positioned the film as a career-defining moment for Johnson. More biopic than boxing film, it immerses viewers in the late-’90s MMA underground, tracing Kerr’s battle with addiction, fame, and love.

The Official Release Party of a Showgirl | AMC Theatres

October 3

AMC Theatres is once again turning the multiplex into a stage for Taylor Swift’s global fandom. Taylor Swift | The Official Release Party of a Showgirl is a strictly limited three-day run, celebrating the release of Swift’s 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl. Part exclusive event, part cinematic experience, the 89-minute feature blends behind-the-scenes footage, lyric videos, and Swift’s personal reflections with the world premiere of her new music video, “The Fate of Ophelia.”

Roofman | Paramount

October 10

Derek Cianfrance’s true-crime dramedy brings one of America’s strangest criminal legends to the screen. Channing Tatum stars as Jeffrey “Roofman” Manchester, a charming ex-Army Ranger and father who robs McDonald’s by cutting through their ceilings and hides out in a Toys “R” Us. Premiering to strong notices at Toronto, Roofman is being positioned by Paramount as a mid-budget fall breakout—one that balances humor with Cianfrance’s emotional realism.

Tron: Ares | Disney

October 10

Fifteen years after the neon-drenched visuals of Tron: Legacy ($172M domestic/$400M global) hit the screen to Daft Punk’s score, Disney returns to the Grid with Tron: Ares. Directed by Joachim Rønning (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales $172.5M domestic/$795.9M global), the film stars Jared Leto as a sentient program who crosses into the real world—ushering in humanity’s first contact with artificial intelligence. With a pulsating industrial score by Nine Inch Nails and production values that fuse analog texture with cutting-edge VFX, Ares is aiming to recapture Tron’s cult appeal for a new generation.

Black Phone 2 | Universal/Blumhouse

October 17

The Black Phone became a breakout horror hit for Blumhouse with a $23.6M debut and a $90M domestic total. October has long been fertile ground for the studio’s brand of elevated terror—home to Five Nights at Freddy’s ($137.2M domestic/$291.4M global), Halloween Kills ($92M domestic/$133.4M global), and Happy Death Day ($55.6M domestic, $125.4M global)—and Black Phone 2 looks poised to continue that trend. Directed again by Scott Derrickson, the sequel reunites Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, and Jeremy Davies, finding Finn (Thames) and his sister Gwen (McGraw) haunted anew as Gwen begins receiving ghostly calls foretelling murders at a remote camp.

Good Fortune | Lionsgate

October 17

Lionsgate’s Good Fortune marks Keanu Reeves’ return to non-franchise comedy, offering a sharp contrast to his action-hero persona. Aziz Ansari—who directs, writes, and produces the film—uses the fantasy setup to explore class, purpose, and the absurdities of the modern gig economy with his signature observational humor. Reeves plays Gabriel, a well-intentioned but bumbling guardian angel who attempts to teach struggling gig worker Arj (Ansari) that money can’t buy happiness by magically swapping his life with that of his wealthy employer Jeff (Seth Rogen). While R-rated comedies have struggled recently, Good Fortune could stand out given its Trading Places meets It’s a Wonderful Life premise.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere | 20th Century Studios

October 24

Jeremy Allen White steps into the role of Bruce Springsteen in Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, a biopic adapted from Warren Zanes’ book which chronicles the creation of Springsteen’s 1982 “Nebraska”. Directed and written by Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart $39.4M domestic/$47.4M global), the film captures a crucial moment in the musician’s life—when superstardom loomed, but inner turmoil drove him to record a haunting, lo-fi collection of songs alone in his New Jersey bedroom. Early forecasting puts the domestic opening below 2024’s Bob Marley: One Love ($28.6M) and 2019’s Rocketman ($25.7M) and above 2024’s A Complete Unknown ($11.6M).

Regretting You | Paramount Pictures

October 24

Following the success of Sony’s It Ends With Us, Colleen Hoover returns to the big screen with Regretting You, a mother-daughter drama directed by Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars $124.8M domestic/$307.1M global). The film stars Allison Williams as Morgan Grant and Mckenna Grace as her teenage daughter Clara, whose relationship fractures after a sudden tragedy exposes long-buried secrets. Adapted by Susan McMartin from Hoover’s 2019 bestseller, the film explores forgiveness, identity, and the complicated legacy of love across generations.

Chainsaw Man — The Movie: Reze Arc | Sony Pictures

October 24

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc brings Tatsuki Fujimoto’s wildly popular manga to cinemas in its first feature-length adaptation, following the anime’s explosive debut. Produced by MAPPA and distributed by Crunchyroll through Sony Pictures Releasing, the film continues Denji’s chaotic journey after the events of the Katana Man arc, introducing fans to Reze—the mysterious girl who turns his world, and his heart, upside down. Directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara and written by Hiroshi Seko, the film premiered in Japan on September 19. A devoted fanbase and striking visuals could propel it past the $10 million mark—joining the short list of anime films to achieve that feat since 2020.