The Biggest Movies Coming to Theaters in September 2025

The Conjuring: Last Rites, photo by Giles Keyte, courtesy of Warner Bros.; Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle courtesy of Sony/Crunchyroll; Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, courtesy of Universal/Dreamworks

As the summer box season officially comes to a close, Memorial Day weekend turns out to have been the summer’s biggest box office highlight, launching the strong performances of Paramount’s eighth Mission: Impossible ($197.4M) and Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch ($423.3M), which was the only summer tentpole to achieve $400M domestically and cross $1 billion globally. Other hits included Superman ($351.8M) and How to Train Your Dragon ($262.9M) while more original fare like F1 ($188.2M) and Weapons ($135.2M as of Sept. 1) stood out from the pack.

A prelude to the holiday and awards seasons, September will see a wide array of genres and titles hitting the box office, but unlike last year’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice ($294.1M) — which saw strong holdovers and dominated the month — there isn’t a stand out title in this year’s mix that’s poised to do the same. This September could still become a strong month cumulatively if current tracking is maintained or exceeded by the volume of titles preparing to hit screens. Surprise additions could also over perform, such as Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Infinity Castle, which is currently on par with our pick for the biggest title of the month, The Conjuring: Last Rites.

The Conjuring: Last Rites | Warner Bros.

September 5

Directed by franchise veteran Michael Chaves and produced by James Wan and Peter Safran, The Conjuring: Last Rites marks the ninth—and final—chapter in Ed and Lorraine Warren’s supernatural saga. The film follows the Warrens, played once again by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, as they confront their most dangerous case yet. With the franchise already grossing over $2.2 billion globally, Last Rites is set to deliver a thrilling farewell. Featuring new faces like Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy, and a September release date strategically positioned for horror dominance, this finale could echo the box office success of The Nun, which opened to $53.8M in 2018.

The Long Walk | Lionsgate

September 12

Lionsgate and director Francis Lawrence reunite for The Long Walk, a haunting YA dystopian thriller adapted from Stephen King’s first-written novel. Following the success of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Lawrence returns to familiar territory—teens in crisis, survival at stake—with a darker, more psychological edge. Set in a grim near-future, the film follows 50 boys competing in a brutal, government-run endurance contest where falling below 3 MPH earns a warning—three strikes, and you’re eliminated, permanently. Cooper Hoffman (son of Philip Seymour Hoffman) stars as a teen thrust into a nightmarish test of will.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale | Focus Features

September 12

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale marks the third and final chapter in the beloved period drama franchise, bringing the Crawley family’s cinematic journey to a close. As societal norms shift and the younger generation prepares to take the reins, both family and staff must confront change—or risk losing everything that defines Downton. Returning to its September release roots—where the 2019 original earned a franchise-best $31M opening and nearly $100M total—Focus Features is banking on renewed momentum after the series’ pandemic-era sophomore film, A New Era, fell to $44.1M domestic. Strong franchise loyalty and emotional closure for longtime fans could drive solid returns. The Grand Finale may surpass its predecessor and provide a satisfying farewell to one of the most enduring British period sagas in modern cinema.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Infinity Castle | Sony/Crunchyroll

September 12

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle is already phenomenon in Japan, achieving the highest opening day gross in Japanese box office history at over $11M. On it’s third day of release, the film set a new record for the highest single-day box office revenue in Japan at $13.7M. By the end of the film’s opening weekend it had nabbed the record as Japan’s biggest opening weekend of all time. A holiday boost continued the momentum and within eight days, Demon Slayer surpassed $71M to become the fastest film to reach that milestone, beating the previous record held by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train. As of August 24th, the film has grossed $239M worldwide—$191.1M in Japan alone. The film sets the stage for Tanjiro Kamado and Demon Slayer Corps’ final confrontation in the Infinity Castle.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey | Sony Pictures

September 19

Director Kogonada brings his signature introspective style to a whimsical, time-bending tale starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell. The film follows Sarah and David, two strangers who meet at a wedding and are soon swept into a fantastical journey through doors that transport them to pivotal moments in their pasts. Blending fantasy and romance, the film marks Kogonada’s most ambitious and mainstream effort to date. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey benefits from an A-list cast and a more accessible narrative. It has potential to connect with a wider theatrical audience while still carrying the quiet, contemplative sensibility that defines Kogonada’s work.

HIM | Universal Pictures

September 19

From Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions comes HIM, a psychological sports horror thriller that blends fame and obsession with the cost of greatness. Directed by Justin Tipping (Kicks) and starring Tyriq Withers and Marlon Wayans in a dramatic turn, HIM centers on rising football star Cameron Cade (Withers), whose dreams of going pro are shattered after a violent attack. Just as his future seems lost, Cam is taken under the wing of Isaiah White (Wayans), a retired NFL legend offering mentorship at his secluded compound. HIM is set to offer genre thrills paired with sharp social commentary. If audiences respond, HIM could become Monkeypaw’s next major hit following Candyman and Us.

The Strangers: Chapter 2 | Lionsgate

September 26

Following its world premiere at Fantastic Fest this month, Lionsgate’s The Strangers: Chapter 2 is set for release on a date originally occupied by Saw XI (currently undated). Directed by Renny Harlin and starring Madelaine Petsch, the film continues the three-part saga introduced in 2024’s The Strangers: Chapter 1, which grossed $35.2M domestically and $48.1M worldwide. A reimagining of the 2008 cult horror hit, the new Strangers trilogy was shot back-to-back in 2022, with Chapter 2 and Chapter 3 reportedly taking the story in a new direction. Harlin has teased that the sequels will chronicle the psychological and emotional fallout over four harrowing days for Petsch’s character, expanding the mythology while delivering more visceral terror.

One Battle After Another | Warner Bros.

September 26

Paul Thomas Anderson returns with One Battle After Another, a bold action thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Benicio Del Toro. The film follows Bob Ferguson (DiCaprio), a disillusioned ex-revolutionary living off-grid with his daughter Willa (Infiniti). When a long-dormant enemy (Penn) resurfaces and Willa disappears, Bob is forced back into a world he abandoned. Shot by Licorice Pizza cinematographer Michael Bauman, and scored by longtime collaborator Jonny Greenwood, the film promises a blend of PTA’s arthouse sensibilities with an action-focused premise. While the studio reportedly skipped the fall festival circuit to protect box office potential, early test screenings apparently prompted Anderson to trim the runtime—a rare move for the director.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie | Universal Pictures

September 26

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie brings the beloved Netflix preschool series to the big screen in a magical, music-filled adventure combining live-action and animation. Produced by DreamWorks Animation and directed by Ryan Crego. The film stars Laila Lockhart Kraner reprising her role as Gabby, with new additions including Gloria Estefan as Grandma GiGi and Kristen Wiig as the eccentric cat lady antagonist, Vera. When Gabby’s cherished dollhouse is taken by Vera during a road trip to the whimsical city of Cat Francisco, she must rally the Gabby Cats and journey through the real world to rescue her tiny friends before it’s too late. As the only family-friendly wide release of the month, Gabby’s Dollhouse has a completely open lane, with no other options for family audiences on the calendar until the holidays.