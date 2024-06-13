THE BIKERIDERS Box Fight Now Available To Play on Fortnite

Courtesy Focus Features

Focus Features and international gaming firm Umi Games has announced a new cross-platform video game inspired by the studio’s soon-to-be-released film The Bikeriders, an insider’s account of a 1960s Midwestern biker club, directed by Jeff Nichols.



The team-up creates a movie-inspired gaming experience for the free-to-play, box fight, cross-platform game Fortnite. With the film’s release on June 21, the game partnership promotes the rough-and-tumble ways of the film’s lead characters, played by Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, and Tom Hardy.



The box fight style game is a 2v2 brawler, where characters inspired by the film’s Vandals motorcycle club fight for supremacy on the streets of Chicago in the 1960s and 70s. With an in-world biker bar, as well as the surrounding neighborhood, based on the film’s sets, the world of The Bikeriders accurately expands into the Fortnite universe. The battle royale is free for all users by clicking the magnifying glass at the top of the game. Afterwards, users should search the island code “3327-7711-0118” in Fortnite and click on the “The Bikeriders Box Fight” thumbnail that comes up.*



Los Angeles-based marketing agency, BOND, pitched Focus Features on creating the gaming experience and has been working with Umi Games to design and build “The Bikeriders Box Fight” for the past few weeks. It is an independently created Fortnite Creative experience and is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Epic Games, Inc.