The Boxoffice Company Achieves Boost Platform Milestone with More Than 100 New Exhibitor Clients

The Boxoffice Company will now launch showtimes, ticketing, and technology for the popular theater chains, B&B Theatres, CGR Cinemas, Cinépolis USA, Everyman Cinemas and Landmark Theatres, using its Boost platform. The new deals represent a company milestone for The Boxoffice Company’s Boost platform, which now provides more than 100 new theater chains with all of their digital marketing needs.

The Boxoffice Company powers Google, IMDb, Bing, TikTok, Apple and many others with their showtimes and ticketing capabilities, selling over a half billion dollars in ticket sales for exhibitors in 2022. During Easter Weekend, The Boxoffice Company generated hundreds of thousands of tickets each day.

The new agreements expand The Boxoffice Company’s comprehensive direct-to-theatrical network, broadening its impact with the Boost platform with important chains throughout the United States (B&B Theatres, Cinépolis USA, Landmark Theatres), the United Kingdom (Everyman), and France (CGR). Boxoffice works with the top exhibitors, helping grow their businesses with the company’s Boost product, an integrated platform of digital marketing and ecommerce solutions.

According to a Boxoffice survey of theater owners this month, more than half of all worldwide movie tickets today are now purchased online, and the majority of those online tickets are direct-to-theater. With theater owners reporting they plan to upgrade their systems over the next few years, the Boxoffice Company plays a part in that evolution by helping exhibitors maximize revenues and digital engagement, while retaining control over their customer data. Additional circuits that have signed up to transition to the Boost Platform in recent months include Starlight Cinemas and Phoenix Theatres.

“The Boost platform has reached a significant milestone and has come of age with the recent addition of major circuits in major markets,” says Stan Ruszkowski, the president of The Boxoffice Company. “With our superior tech, we generated over a half billion dollars in ticket sales last year, supporting theater owners, no matter what size the cinema, with creative digital solutions that are exceptionally easy to manage. In the last few weeks, we helped sell hundreds of thousands of tickets each day to The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Film fans are often looking for ways to purchase tickets directly from their theater websites, and The Boxoffice Company is excited to help exhibitors build their digital presence and grow their businesses with our Boost platform.”

“We’ve created a Shopify-like experience, with exhibition-specific tools for movie theaters to control their own digital destiny,” says Marine Suttle, the chief product officer of The Boxoffice Company. “We are constantly evolving and innovating the exhibition experience with new features so that theater owners can create their own digital brand presence with the media, showtimes, food and beverage purchasing and ticket-buying capabilities provided by our white-label high-performance Saas software, while retaining full control over their own customer Information.”

The Boxoffice Company CEO Julien Marcel will moderate an opening day panel at CinemaCon entitled “Globally Speaking: A Look at The Global Marketplace” on Monday, April 24th. The session will take place at 10:45am in the Palace Ballroom III, Emperors Level, Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.