The Boxoffice Company Announces Strategic Partnership with Cine Group for the French Market

The Boxoffice Company, a global leader in cinema data solutions, marketing tools, and digital services, is entering a strategic partnership with Cine Group, a newly formed entity created by Julien Marcel.

Marcel, founder and former CEO of The Boxoffice Company, launched Cine Group as a new entity dedicated to serving the French cinema market. Effective immediately, Cine Group becomes The Boxoffice Company’s first official and exclusive Channel Partner, leveraging its deep understanding of the local market. The company plans to replicate this model internationally in markets requiring strong local expertise.

Cine Group has acquired the French exhibitor operations previously under The Boxoffice Company, including a point of sale system, online cinema ticketing, web and mobile services for exhibitors, and the trade publication Boxoffice Pro France. The new entity will serve over 500 cinemas in France, representing 30% of the French cinema market, while maintaining exclusive distribution rights for The Boxoffice Company’s innovative SaaS platform, Boost.

“Through this Channel Partner model, we are empowering trusted local partners like Cine Group to adapt and deliver our technologies in ways that best serve their markets,” said Ruszkowski. “This approach strengthens our ability to innovate globally while maintaining a deep commitment to local markets.”

Julien Marcel, President of Cine Group, added, “It’s a privilege to return to the entrepreneurial roots of this business and to build upon its success with a renewed focus on the French market. Cine Group will work closely with cinemas to develop solutions perfectly tailored to their needs.”

A Global Vision with Local Expertise

The recent announcements of Ruszkowski’s promotion and Cine Group’s creation reflect The Boxoffice Company’s ambitious strategy for international growth and market-specific adaptability. As the company continues to expand its global footprint, it will pursue additional Channel Partner opportunities in territories requiring localized solutions and expertise, signaling a promising future for the company and its partners.

“Our new organizational structure and Channel Partner strategy ensure that we can deliver the most advanced tools and services to the cinema industry, regardless of geography,” said Ruszkowski. “Together, with our partners, we will continue to champion the magic of cinema worldwide.”

About The Boxoffice Company

The Boxoffice Company provides industry-leading solutions in showtime data aggregation, digital marketing, e-commerce, and media platforms for the cinema industry. As part of the Paris-based Webedia Group, The Boxoffice Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in New York, Mexico, Brazil, France, the UK, Spain, and Germany. For more information, visit company.boxoffice.com

About Cine Group

Cine Group is a newly formed company specializing in cinema ticketing, marketing services, and professional media for the French market. It serves as The Boxoffice Company’s exclusive Channel Partner for France, bringing localized expertise to over 500 cinemas nationwide.