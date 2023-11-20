The Boxoffice Company Signs Showtimes and Ticketing Agreement With National Amusements/Showcase Cinemas

Global showtimes distributor and online ticketing provider The Boxoffice Company has entered into a new multi-year agreement with National Amusements to launch showtimes, ticketing, and technology for their Showcase Cinemas brands in US and UK through Boxoffice’s Boost platform.

The Boxoffice Company currently powers Google, IMDb, Bing, TikTok, Apple and many others with their showtimes and ticketing capabilities. The company sold over a half billion dollars in ticket sales for exhibitors in the past year, helping top global theater chains grow their businesses with the company’s Boost product, an integrated platform of digital marketing and ecommerce solutions.

Boost enables exhibitors to sell their own tickets and food and beverages and other products in advance and online while retaining full control of their own customer data, an opportunity that third-party aggregators do not provide.

National Amusements, one of the world’s leading theater operators, is a truly international circuit with more than 840 screens, including nearly 330 in the U.S., 227 in the U.K., and over 310 in Latin America.

The new agreement, announced today, marks a company milestone for The Boxoffice Company’s Boost platform, bringing the company’s direct-to-theater network of ticketing partners to 200 exhibitors. The news follows on the heels of The Boxoffice Company’s recent agreements with Vue International/Denmark, B&B Theaters, CGR, Cinepolis, Everyman, Landmark Theatres, Starlight Cinemas, Phoenix Theatres, and many others who have transitioned their business to the new Boost platform.

“We are delighted to partner with The Boxoffice Company to continue to grow our direct-to-theater business using their Boost platform,” says Joe Mollo, SVP information technology and CIO for National Amusements. “Boost offers us a cloud-based solution that delivers a reliable service and a great customer experience with ease of use, superior functionality for showtimes, ticketing, and food and beverages, while retaining full control over our own customer information.”

“With Boost, we’re giving more control to the consumers, super-serving them with all of their movie information, showtimes, ticketing, food and beverage needs,” says Mark Malinowski, Vice President of global marketing at National Amusements. “The Boxoffice Company’s platform allows us to be flexible, and will enable us to build ever-improving customer experiences as our online business evolves with UI innovation and scalability in performance. We are excited to take advantage of this new technology to provide a seamless ticketing experience for our guests and help us meet our business needs.”

“National Amusements is well-known for providing a superior experience to their cinema-goers, and we are thrilled to be adding them to the Boost Platform” says Malcolm MacMillan, EVP of global exhibitor relations for Boost services at The Boxoffice Company “Our company is here to help all exhibitors grow their businesses with exhibition-specific tools, creative solutions and easy-to-use technology, taking their digital presence to the next level. The Boost platform has reached a significant milestone with the addition of National Amusements, reaching 200 exhibitors in our network, and we are happy to help all cinemas of all sizes maximize revenues and customer engagement.”