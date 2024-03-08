The Boxoffice Networks Signs Original Content Deal with New Rock Stars



The Boxoffice Network, a leading film clip network operated by cinema technology leader The Boxoffice Company, today signed a multi-year agreement with New Rockstars, a leading fan-based YouTube outlet, to distribute its original movie-related content on their network.

For The Boxoffice Network, today’s deal represents a new direction and its first foray into original content programming. For New Rockstars, it expands its audience reach into several new worldwide territories, in new languages, and on new platforms.

The Boxoffice Network ranked #1 worldwide in the Hollywood movies category by Tubular, has recently signed deals to distribute content on Meta, YouTube, and Snap. The network’s high-quality snackable clips are found on over 100 channels in 10 languages, including Boxoffice Movie Scenes, One Media, AlloCiné, Movie Pilot, Fresh Movie Trailers, and many others. The Boxoffice Network’s global network drives fan excitement with over 80 million followers, 2.7 billion cross-platform monthly views, and an average of 1.6 billion unique viewers.

New Rockstars is the leading fandom YouTube brand and premiere entertainment news source that breaks down the latest and greatest obsessions in movies and streaming. Erik Voss leads the charge within the New Rockstars universe, producing countless hours of videos for fans and garnering millions of monthly views.

The two companies will start the collaboration by distributing New Rockstars’ content within Boxoffice’s international network. Still, the companies are most excited about producing original content, combining Boxoffice’s massive audience and New Rockstars’ storytellers. The New Rockstars video content includes trailer breakdowns, “easter-egg” movie analyses, and other movie-related content, which The Boxoffice Network will distribute on its various online platforms across dozens of new international territories.

The network’s parent company, The Boxoffice Company, currently powers Google, IMDb, Bing, TikTok, and many others with their showtimes and ticketing capabilities. Boxoffice sold over half a billion dollars in ticket sales for exhibitors last year, helping the top global theater chains grow their businesses with the company’s Boost product, an integrated platform of digital marketing and e-commerce solutions.

“We’re excited to sign up New Rockstars as our first original content partner,” says Stan Ruszkowski, President of The Boxoffice Company. “We’ve always loved their passion, and as many studios and advertisers will attest, New Rockstars produces quality programming that garners heated fan debate, digging deep into entertainment and providing fans with the behind-

the-scenes recaps, reviews, and analyses we love to watch. We can’t wait to help broaden their reach and engagement with our worldwide network of film fan destinations.”

“We are thrilled to be working with The Boxoffice Network to accelerate the growth of our core audience,” says Zach Huddleston, General Manager of New Rockstars. With their massive global network and our deep well of original movie and series-related content, it’s a match made in media heaven, and we look forward to bringing our “Rockstars” universe to new languages and platforms.