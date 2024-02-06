THE CHOSEN Season 4 Hits Big at the Box Office for Fathom Events

Courtesy of Fathom Events

The premiere of The Chosen season 4, episodes 1-3 landed in second place over the weekend with $7.37M—more than $1M above Sunday estimates. The historical drama is releasing every episode of season 4 exclusively in theaters over a five-week run. Fathom Events is screening The Chosen in over 2,300 theaters in the U.S. and Canada, which is the largest footprint ever for a Fathom title. Fathom’s rollout of season 4 in cinemas continues with episodes 4-6 in theaters beginning February 15th, and episodes 7-8 arriving on February 29th.

Fathom’s long relationship with The Chosen has been a celebrated and successful partnership, bringing the fan favorite show to the big screen. The collaboration began with Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers in November of 2021, which went on to gross more than $13.7M. Fathom then debuted season 3, episodes 1 and 2 of The Chosen in November of 2022 ($14.6M) and the finale episode of season 3 ($5.5M). As of February 1st, Fathom estimated the total box office for The Chosen theatrical releases at approximately $40M and counting.

“We’re thrilled to continue our collaboration with The Chosen team, this time bringing fans the entire fourth season to cinemas before it is available anywhere else,” said Ray Nutt, the chief executive officer of Fathom Events. “This box office number, paired with the fact this is the largest theater footprint we have ever seen at over 2,300, is a testament to the power of The Chosen and the desire of fans to share in the communal, theatrical experience.”

The Chosen offers a unique perspective on the life of Jesus as seen through the eyes of those who knew him. Set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Israel, the planned seven-season series has captivated audiences with its authentic and intimate portrayal of Jesus’ life and teachings. The theatrical releases offer fans an immersive and communal viewing experience.