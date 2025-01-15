The Cinema Foundation Announces National Popcorn Day at Movie Theaters Nationwide on January 19

Courtesy of The Cinema Foundation

The Cinema Foundation will kick off its new “@ The Movies” campaign with National Popcorn Day on Sunday, January 19th. National Popcorn Day is a nationwide celebration of America’s favorite movie snack, that will feature discounted prices, unlimited popcorn refills, free popcorn with the purchase of a ticket or drink, and other unique promotions at participating U.S. theaters. Fandango has joined the campaign for another year as its presenting sponsor. Coca-Cola has also joined as a contributing partner. More than 30,000 screens across the country will participate in the one-day event by featuring discounts on popcorn and other concessions only in theaters. To find participating theaters and their individual offers, visit AtTheMovies.co, check with your local movie theater, or visit Fandango.

As part of its year-long “@ the Movies” campaign, The Cinema Foundation’s quarterly events to promote moviegoing include:

● Q1 2025: National Popcorn Day (January 19th)

● Q2 2025: Sneak Peek Saturday–an exclusive look at upcoming films with behind-the-scenes cinematic content and sneak peeks following CinemaCon 2025. (April 19th)

● Q3 2025: Date Night @ The Movies (August 15th)

● Q4 2025: Family Day @ The Movies (November 9th)

According to a Fandango study of more than 6,000 Moviegoers, 96% of general ticket buyers said they purchased concessions during their trip to the movies with popcorn being one of the most popular items and 61% of participants saying they like to order a variety of concessions.

“The Cinema Foundation is proud to announce our year-long celebration of cinema, commencing with National Popcorn Day on Sunday, January 19,” says Bryan Braunlich, the executive director of The Cinema Foundation. “This Sunday is the perfect day to catch up on all the awards contenders, along with a slate of other entertaining titles, to celebrate the excitement of going to the movies with America’s favorite moviegoing snack.”

“We are thrilled to join The Cinema Foundation for another year to celebrate National Popcorn Day in theatres nationwide on January 19th,” said Jerramy Hainline, the executive vice president of Fandango. “The theatrical experience is unmatched, and we love elevating audiences’ moviegoing experience by helping them enjoy their favorite movie snacks at a discounted price while watching incredible stories unfold on the big screen.”